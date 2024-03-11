Altitude Trampoline Park Grows Footprint With Double-Digit Openings

Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination Begins the Year With Three New Park Openings and Nine Signed Franchise Agreements

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, has announced that it has started 2024 with nine deal signings to expand its presence in Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Since the start of the year, the brand has launched three new park locations and has an additional nine units leased and under construction, expanding its presence throughout Alabama, California, Illinois, and Texas. This will result in double-digit growth for the brand this year.

"Kicking off 2024 with nine franchise agreements, three park openings, and nine more in development sets Altitude on a robust growth trajectory for the year. Our expansion is gaining significant momentum as we extend our reach across the nation," said Mike Stout, Vice President of Franchise Development at Altitude Trampoline Park. "We're excited to witness several of our current franchisees expanding their footprint with Altitude and committing to multi-unit agreements for further growth. Our franchise owners demonstrate a profound enthusiasm for the brand and our mission to become a go-to destination for family-friendly fun."

Multi-unit operators, Brandon and Kenda Gadish, have partnered with franchisee, Ben Thomas to open a park in the fast-growing Atlanta suburb of Austell, Georgia. The Gadish's opened their first Altitude Trampoline Park in Spokane, Washington before later taking over ownership of Altitude's Nashville, Tennessee location. Thomas opened his first location in Huntsville, Alabama and second in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Andre Carollo and Grady Hinchman recently opened their fourth Altitude Trampoline Park in Tampa, Florida. In 2019, Carollo and Hinchman opened their first park in Kissimmee, Florida and later opened additional units in Sanford, Florida and Bradenton, Florida.

Operating group Trampoline Park Opportunity Group (TPOG) invests in large, indoor active spaces and owns 11 Altitude Trampoline Parks across multiple states, including Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio. Most recently, TPOG opened an Altitude Trampoline Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Along with the three recently opened parks, Altitude's upcoming parks will be located in:

Los Angeles – San Dimas, California : Spring 2024

– : 2024 Houston – Webster, Texas : Spring 2024

– : 2024 San Jose, California : Summer 2024

: Summer 2024 Sacramento – Folsom, California : Summer 2024

– : Summer 2024 Chicago – Schaumburg, Illinois : Summer 2024

– : Summer 2024 Chicago – Roscoe Village , Illinois : Fall 2024

The announcement of Altitude Trampoline Parks' new locations further solidifies the brand's commitment to becoming accessible destinations for family-friendly entertainment. Owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, Altitude offers birthday parties, private events, and membership programs for families to stay together and play together all year long.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Kailee Apodaca at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com .

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand offers children's birthday party packages and special events, providing two hours of unlimited jump time and access to all of Altitude's attractions, including trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more. Altitude's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program allows children unlimited access to the brand's attractions for a fixed price, offering a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2024. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com .

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit www.indooractivebrands.com.

