Altitude Trampoline Park Celebrates Mid-Year Success With 13 New Park Agreements

Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination on Track to Open 10 Units by End of Year

DALLAS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, announced today the remarkable growth the brand has experienced since the start of the year. With a focus on providing family-friendly entertainment, Altitude has proven itself as an attractive investment opportunity for franchisees, with six signed development agreements that will bring 13 new locations to target markets nationwide. Since the start of 2024, Altitude has opened four locations in Spring Hill, Florida; Austell, Georgia; North Versailles, Pennsylvania; and Webster, Texas, and currently has eight units leased and under construction. Altitude is continuing this momentum, with its franchise agreements to bring locations to North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, among other states.

"Our growth in 2024 has been phenomenal. Dedicated to providing family friendly-fun, we are committed to expanding nationwide to make our parks accessible to everyone," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. "It's amazing to see several of our existing franchisees expanding their footprint while also welcoming new franchisees into our system. As our growth continues, exciting plans are in store that will continue to make Altitude a worthwhile investment for franchisees and a top destination for all families."

Altitude is continuing its growth, with eight units currently under construction. These units will be located in:

San Jose, California – Owned by Tim Kurtz

– Owned by Coral Springs, Florida – Owned by Raj Chopra

– Owned by Raj Chopra Milpitas, California – Owned by Guru Kamar and partners

– Owned by Guru Kamar and partners Folsom, California – Owned by Guru Kamar and partners

– Owned by Guru Kamar and partners San Dimas, California – Owned by Guru Kamar and partners

– Owned by Guru Kamar and partners Birmingham, Alabama – Owned by Shafiq Samji

– Owned by Chicago, Illinois – Owned by Kevin Kolb

– Owned by Schaumburg, Illinois – Owned by Shahista Jiwani

Also in 2024, Altitude expanded its leadership team, welcoming new hires, including Chris Kuehn as Chief Operating Officer, Mike Stout as Vice President of Franchise Development, and Mike D'Arezzo, Director of Franchise Development. As Altitude continues to grow, the brand is dedicated to developing its leadership team with industry veterans to strengthen the brand's operations and franchise development initiatives.

The brand's commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience has resulted in an impressive systemwide sales increase of 3% since the start of 2024. This positive momentum showcases Altitude's ability to attract new customers while also retaining its loyal fanbase.

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. This year, Indoor Active Brands launched its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant, bar, and yard games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees.

For the remainder of the year, Altitude on track to open six new locations. These locations will bolster the brand's presence in key markets and offer more families the chance to enjoy the excitement and joy of its state-of-the-art entertainment.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Mike Stout at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brands successful $10 Endless Jumps pass, is where members get the max. Guests can, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2023. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

