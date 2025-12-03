Altitude Trampoline Park Continues Momentum in Q4 with Signing Surge and New Openings Across the U.S.

New signings in Indiana, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and California reinforce Altitude's strategic market clustering and year-end growth

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, is closing out 2025 with strong growth development driven by new franchise signings and upcoming park openings across key U.S. markets. Building on a year of steady expansion, the brand's Q4 growth reinforces Altitude's position as a dominant player in the indoor active entertainment space.

Following successful openings earlier in the year, Altitude's pipeline continues to expand with new parks in Raleigh - Cary, NC and Bay Area - Milpitas, CA, which officially debuted this quarter. These additions introduce Altitude to high-growth regions while strengthening the company's presence in established markets across the West Coast and Southeast.

"Q4 has been a standout quarter that showcases the strength of our franchise system and the demand for active family entertainment across the country," said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. "The diversity of our new operators and the quality of the markets we're entering reinforce our approach of pairing strong franchise partners with high-potential territories. With new openings in Raleigh - Cary and Bay Area - Milpitas and a robust slate of signings, we're well positioned for continued growth heading into 2026."

This expansion reflects Altitude's focused approach to cluster development - growing density in priority metro areas while entering new territories with strong demand for active family experiences. Each park delivers the brand's signature mix of attractions, value-forward membership programs, and a robust birthday party and events offering, all designed to drive recurring community engagement.

In addition to its upcoming openings, Altitude secured six new franchise signings in Q4, further extending the company's national footprint. New agreements have been signed for:

Birmingham – Hoover, Alabama

Sacramento, California

Peachtree City, Georgia (ATL)

Crown Point, Indiana

Arlington, Texas (DFW)

Denton, Texas (DFW)

These markets represent a blend of suburban expansion, growing metro clusters, and high-value trade areas that align with Altitude's long-term development strategy.

Altitude remains committed to its development goal of opening 12 to 15 new parks annually, supported by innovative programming and the brand's popular $10 Endless Jumps membership, which continues to make active entertainment accessible for families nationwide.

As 2025 comes to a close, the brand's focus remains clear: accelerating strategic growth, strengthening franchisee support, and delivering memorable experiences that keep families returning to Altitude.

To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Pass, is where members get the max. Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are designed to bring communities together, offering experiences that prioritize quality time, energy, and fun for every member of the family. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment and restaurant industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, Birdie ParTee and Crave Social Eatery. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

About Birdie ParTee

Birdie ParTee, part of the Indoor Active Brands family, is a next-generation entertainment destination designed for guests of all ages and occasions. Whether enjoying family fun, a lively date night, or a corporate outing, Birdie ParTee offers an unforgettable experience under one roof. Guests can test their skills on the whimsical FunHouse Course, immerse themselves in the realistic Links Course, or swing away on state-of-the-art golf simulators. To round out the experience, Birdie ParTee features Crave Social Eatery, serving chef-inspired food and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere. More than just mini golf, Birdie ParTee is where play, connection, and crave-worthy dining meet.

About The Pickle Pad & Crave Social Eatery:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating, and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location is home to Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant offering both quick and full-service dining, where guests can enjoy fresh, flavorful meals designed for an active lifestyle—whether dining in the restaurant or courtside. With a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks, Crave Social Eatery provides a fun, welcoming space to relax and socialize seven days a week. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information, visit ThePicklePad.com and CraveSocialEatery.com.

