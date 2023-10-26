Altitude Trampoline Park Expands with Multi-Unit Owners

News provided by

Altitude Trampoline Park

26 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Premier Family-Friendly Entertainment Destination Announces 20 New Park Locations

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, announced today the addition of 20 new park locations to its development pipeline across multiple target markets. With over 20 parks signed and eight leased and under construction, the developments are set to expand the brand's presence in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, California, and Illinois.  

"At Altitude, we aim to expand our footprint with passionate partners and determine target markets to drive growth strategically," said Mike Rotondo, Chief Executive Officer, Altitude Trampoline Park. "As we continue to reach our goals, we utilize our knowledge and contacts in project management and real estate to ensure franchisees are set up for success. We feel that this trend of multi-unit expansion will continue into 2024, bringing family friendly fun across the nation."

The franchisees leading the brand's latest developments include:

  • Raj Chopra, Florida: Chopra is a new owner who recently signed a three-park deal in Central Florida and has thorough plans for expansion in target markets. Chopra was inspired to purchase multiple Altitude Trampoline Parks after being introduced to the brand through his children and with the help of the unique support provided by the Altitude team.
  • Guru Kumar, California: Kumar recently signed a five-park deal across California and has plans to continue investing soon. He has visited 25 Altitude Trampoline Parks preparing to be the first owner in California and has a great understanding of the brand. Kumar is trained in IT, business management, and engineering, and owns multiple entities within his field of expertise. He sees a future for Altitude with AI gaming and guest service technology.
  • George and Jessica Atallah, Texas: Husband and wife duo, recently signed a park deal and lease to open in the Houston Suburbs. As a doctor, George Atallah is looking forward to promoting social and physical interaction within his community through Altitude.
  • Grady Hinchman, Florida: Hinchman, a former Planet Fitness owner, currently operates three parks with a fourth one under construction, all in the Central and West Florida regions. Experienced in the family entertainment franchising industry within Florida, Hinchman has high hopes for the Altitude Trampoline Parks in the future as they implement more gamification and ways for kids to interact at the parks.
  • Kishore Rasuri, Javed Baig, Karthik Atthuru, Rajesh Chittireddy, and Viswas Pola, New Jersey: A group of partners recently signed a deal to open the first Altitude Trampoline Park in Northern New Jersey.

The announcement of Altitude Trampoline's new locations builds on the brand's goal to be conveniently located centers for family fun. These niche entertainment venues expanding across the country are state-of-the-art trampoline parks that focus on safety, offer next-level birthday parties, and provide a variety of activities for both children and adults.

The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Kailee Apodaca at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com

About Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun!  The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program is where members get the max with unlimited use of trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2023. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

Media Contact:
Meghan Bronner, Fish Consulting
[email protected] | 956-893-9150

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.