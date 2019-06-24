ALTIVIA appoints Philip W. Block as Senior Vice President

Mr. Block spent 28 years with Univar and predecessor companies, Nexeo Solutions and Ashland Chemical Company. He began his career with Ashland Chemical Company, which subsequently divested its distribution business and became Nexeo Solutions. He joined Univar through its 2019 merger with Nexeo Solutions. During his tenure, he held several key roles including sales and procurement management.

Throughout his career, Mr. Block has played a significant role in developing strategic and commercial relationships with customers and suppliers and negotiating critical commercial contracts and service agreements. Mr. Block has also been involved in numerous acquisitions throughout his career, focused principally on financial and supply chain integration as well as carve-outs required by the transactions.

Mr. Block holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from the University of Kentucky and an MBA in Finance from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management.

About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today is the largest merchant producer of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets. In November 2015, ALTIVIA acquired the former Sunoco facilities in Haverhill, Ohio, the third largest merchant production facility of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methylstyrene in the Americas. ALTIVIA is also a producer of iron-based salts serving municipal and industrial customers with a broad range of chemical solutions, including products formulated for specific water treatment applications.

ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, LLC

1100 Louisiana, Suite 4800

Houston, Texas 77002

Phone: (713) 658 9000

www.ALTIVIA.com

For more information contact:

Kelly Kimberly

+1.832.680.5120

kkimberly@sardverb.com

SOURCE ALTIVIA

Related Links

http://www.ALTIVIA.com

