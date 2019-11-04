ALTIVIA Completes Dow's Acetone Derivatives Business Acquisition

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, today announced that it acquired Dow's Acetone Derivatives Business and associated chemical manufacturing assets at Institute, West Virginia, as well as the Institute Industrial Park. ALTIVIA successfully assumed operations and product distribution without delay on November 1.

The Acetone Derivatives Business manufactures Ketones and Carbinols, used primarily in the coatings, adhesive and pharmaceutical industries. It is the largest North American production facility of its kind.

"We have implemented a thorough transition plan over the past 12 weeks to ensure continuity and avoid disruptions during our assumption of operations at Institute, West Virginia," said ALTIVIA's Chief Executive Officer J. Michael Jusbasche. "Customers of our Ketones business and stakeholders at our Institute Industrial Park will experience a seamless transition to ALTIVIA."

About the Site

The 460-acre Institute Industrial Park was originally operated by Union Carbide and became an industrial park in the mid-1980s. The facility houses the Acetone Derivatives Business acquired by ALTIVIA as well as other Dow and DuPont businesses, which receive utility and logistics services to support chemical production activities.

About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today operates four separate businesses. ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, with facilities in Haverhill, Ohio is the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methylstyrene in the Americas; ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the largest producers of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets from its operations in LaPorte, Texas; ALTIVIA Chemicals a producer of iron-based salts serving municipal and industrial customers with a broad range of chemical solutions, including products formulated for specific water treatment applications, and ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives the ketones and Carbinols' business recently acquired from Dow.

