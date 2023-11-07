AltLayer's infrastructure to support Cometh's latest Arbitrum-Orbit powered Layer 3 'Muster Network'

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AltLayer, a decentralized interlayer for rollups, has announced that its solutions will be leveraged by Cometh , a leading France-based Web3 development company set on boosting blockchain game adoption.

AltLayer will be supporting Cometh's recently launched optimistic Layer 3 called Muster, which is one of the first to launch via Arbitrum Orbit. With cheaper and quicker transactions, Muster is set to offer greater flexibility, customizability, and convenience to users.

AltLayer will handle the hosting, management, and seamless integration of the requisite infrastructure in Cometh's Muster Network , while harnessing the power of Arbitrum Orbit L3 for transaction processing and settlement on Arbitrum One. Leveraging the robust security features of Arbitrum AnyTrust, the rollup setup provisioned by AltLayer ensures low transaction costs without compromising the integrity of the game logic and gamers' experience.

Dr. Yaoqi Jia, CEO, AltLayer said: "There's no doubt that a user's interaction with the blockchain can be massively simplified and made into a much more straightforward and elegant experience. We were thus impressed with Cometh's work in creating a Web3 developer experience to rival that of Web2. Cometh's zero-gas fees, account abstraction solutions, and developer-friendly APIs have attracted an impressive roster of clients like La Française des Jeux (FDJ), Lacoste , FanLive Rugby among others. Now, their launch of Muster on Arbitrum Orbit is sure to skyrocket their success. We're thrilled to support hosting and management of the rollup infrastructure for this new, ultra-fast network which will confirm transactions even faster than layer 2s!"

Jerome de Tychey, Co-founder, Cometh said: "We are gearing up our technical alpha on an Arbitrum Orbit rollup and testing out the performance on this stack. It has been very positive so far, and we feel confident to push the throttle thanks to the support of AltLayer. We are very excited by the upcoming Stylus upgrade as it will allow us to bring even more elements onchain. We look forward to paving the way for the burgeoning blockchain gaming industry."

As the first game on Muster Network, Cometh will launch a trading card game called 'Cosmik Battle'. To be released on the Epic Games store at the end of the year, it will be integrated with "Connect"- their biometric smart wallet, which will provide players with seamless onboarding and super-fast and secure in-game transactions.

About AltLayer

Founded in 2021, AltLayer builds the infrastructure that enables developers to launch highly modular application-tailored rollups. The AltLayer protocol consists of a core network - the 'Beacon Layer' - which serves as a common sequencing, execution, and verification network for all rollups.

Built atop this protocol, AltLayer also offers a no-code Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) launchpad that allows anyone to spin up a customized rollup within 2 minutes with only a few simple clicks. The RaaS launchpad is designed for a multi-chain and a multi-VM world. It supports different rollup SDKs such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Linea, Polygon zkEVM CDK, and Starkware among others.

Industries spanning the NFT sector, Web3 gaming, DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, and others leverage these rollups to scale their applications. AltLayer can help save considerable capital, reduce years of development work for teams, encourage innovation, and fast-track experimentation while being fully open and permissionless.

Inspired by modularity, AltLayer aims to facilitate a world with hundreds of thousands of customizable rollups across Web3 with our solutions.

About Cometh

Founded in 2020 by Jérôme de Tychey, Vincent Le Gallic, and a group of passionate engineers, Cometh is a pioneering blockchain technology company on a mission to shape the future of Web3 and drive its widespread adoption through its tech, a groundbreaking development platform for games and dApps, and Cometh Game Studio, our video game development division.

Our web3 development platform includes: Cometh Connect, our biometric smart wallet allowing you to create and deploy a smart wallet with your fingertip or FaceID; our white label NFT marketplace with a ready-to-deploy template. It's incredibly customizable and easy to use; and our NFT Checkout that is easily integrated into our marketplace solution and allows you to purchase digital assets using a credit card.

Cometh has already garnered attention from prestigious clients, including La Française des Jeux (FDJ), Lacoste, FanLive Rugby, and Life Beyond Studios for their web3 needs. Furthermore, Cometh Game Studio is happy to share that it integrates all our own tools in its brand new experience Cosmik Battle that will redefine web3 games. The long-awaited game will enter its beta later this year.

SOURCE AltLayer