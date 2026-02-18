ALTO ADIGE WINES RETURNS TO THE US WITH A SERIES OF ENGAGING MASTERCLASSES

Hosted in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston, these seminars will showcase the diversity, elegance, and terroir-driven expression of Alto Adige DOC wines through curated tastings and expert-led educational sessions

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines is coming back to the U.S. with an engaging series of masterclasses in San Francisco and Los Angeles in March, followed by Chicago and Houston in June, offering a rare opportunity to explore one of Italy's most dynamic fine wine regions. Each session will pair curated tastings with expert-led educational seminars, showcasing Alto Adige DOC's diverse grape varieties, remarkable terroirs, and signature balance of precision and elegance.

The series will open in San Francisco on March 23 with Vanessa Conlin, award-winning Master of Wine and educator, presenting "Alto Adige Wines: Alpine Wines for Bold Plates". Hosted in a steakhouse setting, the seminar will explore the versatility of Alto Adige wines across a menu spanning seafood, light sauces, and grilled steaks. Featured grapes include Pinot Blanc, Sylvaner, Pinot Nero, Lagrein, Cabernet, and Merlot.

On March 25 in Los Angeles, Matthew Kaner, esteemed sommelier and 2019 Wine Enthusiast '40 Under 40' winner, will present "Alto Adige: Timeless Wines Shaped by the Dolomites," highlighting young and aged examples of Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, Sauvignon, and Pinot Nero to illustrate the region's aging potential and aromatic depth.

In Chicago on June 1 and Houston on June 3, top sommeliers Rachel Lowe and Brandon Kerne, MS will guide attendees through seminars titled "Alto Adige: Timeless Wines Shaped by the Dolomites" and "From the Dolomites to the Lone Star Plate," respectively. These sessions will demonstrate how Alto Adige's wines can pair with diverse menus, from delicate seafood to richly flavored steaks, reflecting the region's broad stylistic range.

Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines, commented: "The U.S. is a key market for Alto Adige, where wine professionals and consumers alike are eager to discover Italy's most distinctive regions. These masterclasses allow us to showcase the diversity and elegance of Alto Adige DOC wines, while also highlighting the important work of the Consorzio in promoting our members, protecting quality, and communicating the unique stories behind every bottle."

The series aims to give participants an in-depth understanding of Alto Adige's geography, climate, and traditions, showcasing the region's distinctive Alpine excellence balanced with Mediterranean warmth. Attendees will taste wines that reflect the soul of Alto Adige DOC: a harmonious expression of place, diversity, and winemaking craft.

About Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

