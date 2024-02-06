Altova Announces AI Assistant in RecordsManager 3.1

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of RecordsManager® 3.1, its no-code solution for building business database apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and other devices.

This new version of RecordsManager includes a game-changing AI Assistant that will generate a full-featured database solution based on a single prompt.  

AI-Powered Database Creation with Altova RecordsManager

"Visual, no code tools like RecordsManager have revolutionized the field of data-centric app creation, making it faster and more accessible. But now imagine expressing your database vision in a single sentence, and having it created automatically – including not just the database structure with all tables, but forms and reports as well. That's exactly what the new AI Assistant in RecordsManager does," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "With a single AI prompt, users of all skill levels can turn their ideas into functional databases without any coding or database design expertise required. We are excited to deliver this new functionality so customers can spend less time planning and more time using their next great app."

Go from Idea to Database in Seconds

The AI Assistant in RecordsManager 3.1 empowers app developers to:

  • Create a database-driven app or enterprise solution with a single AI prompt
  • Eliminate the complexities of database design
  • Start with simple or complex natural language prompts
  • Modify existing database structure with AI
  • Deliver a full-feature app for desktop & mobile in record time

Altova has created a cloud-based RecordsManager demo to allow users to experiment with the new AI Assistant. No account is required; users can simply start entering prompts and reviewing the results.

When app developers are ready to create and save their own solution to deploy to desktop and mobile users, they can download the free MobileTogether Designer to use RecordsManager 3.1. 

Learn more about the RecordsManager AI Assistant

About Altova

Altova® is a software company offering specialized tools for both developers and business users. The creator of XMLSpy®, MapForce® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML and JSON solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, JSON, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile and enterprise app development platform. In addition, the Altova Cloud offers complete SaaS apps that make working with complex technologies easy for business users. With over 5.6 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, RecordsManager, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, and UModel, are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. 

Sales Information:
[email protected]
USA: 978-816-1600
EU: +43 (1) 545 5155 -0

Media relations contact:
Erin Cavanaugh
Marketing Director
[email protected] 
978-816-1632

SOURCE Altova

