Altova Announces AI Assistant in RecordsManager 3.1

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of RecordsManager® 3.1, its no-code solution for building business database apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and other devices.

This new version of RecordsManager includes a game-changing AI Assistant that will generate a full-featured database solution based on a single prompt.

AI-Powered Database Creation with Altova RecordsManager

"Visual, no code tools like RecordsManager have revolutionized the field of data-centric app creation, making it faster and more accessible. But now imagine expressing your database vision in a single sentence, and having it created automatically – including not just the database structure with all tables, but forms and reports as well. That's exactly what the new AI Assistant in RecordsManager does," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "With a single AI prompt, users of all skill levels can turn their ideas into functional databases without any coding or database design expertise required. We are excited to deliver this new functionality so customers can spend less time planning and more time using their next great app."

Go from Idea to Database in Seconds

The AI Assistant in RecordsManager 3.1 empowers app developers to:

Create a database-driven app or enterprise solution with a single AI prompt

Eliminate the complexities of database design

Start with simple or complex natural language prompts

Modify existing database structure with AI

Deliver a full-feature app for desktop & mobile in record time

Altova has created a cloud-based RecordsManager demo to allow users to experiment with the new AI Assistant. No account is required; users can simply start entering prompts and reviewing the results.

When app developers are ready to create and save their own solution to deploy to desktop and mobile users, they can download the free MobileTogether Designer to use RecordsManager 3.1.

Learn more about the RecordsManager AI Assistant.

About Altova

