Altova Announces MobileTogether 9.0 with MQTT Support

News provided by

Altova

16 Jan, 2024, 10:52 ET

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of MobileTogether 8.1, its low-code app development platform for building enterprise solutions and native apps for iOS, Android, and Windows. This release introduces full support for MQTT, allowing developers to build MQTT-enabled apps for communication among smart devices.

Building an MQTT-enabled app for managing communications among smart devices using Altova MobileTogether: MQTT apps are critical for industrial automation and smart home/smart office scenarios that utilize IoT devices.
Building an MQTT-enabled app in Altova MobileTogether

MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) is a lightweight messaging protocol used for communication by smart devices. MQTT is a critical component of real-time monitoring and control of devices and processes in a wide variety of industries including automotive, manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. MQTT-enabled apps are invaluable for realizing the potential of smart devices in industrial automation as well as smart home and smart office scenarios.

MobileTogether 9.0 introduces complete support for building MQTT-enabled apps with new actions, page events, and variables for interacting with an MQTT network as a publisher, a subscriber, or both.

"MQTT support in MobileTogether opens new possibilities for developers to build highly effective solutions in the rapidly evolving landscape of smart devices and IoT," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "We believe that this update will empower our developer community to build robust and reliable solutions for seamless communication between smart devices and systems across a wide range of industries."

Also New in MobileTogether 9.0:

  • Support for table row dragging
  • Support for table row swiping
  • Native support for MySQL and MariaDB
  • Support for drawing barcodes and QR codes
  • Chart generation on clients
  • Page source tree editing during simulation
  • Dark and light themes for MobileTogether Designer
  • Solution aliases on the server
  • Support for multiple row groups per table
  • New button looks

For complete details about all the new features in this release, please visit the what's new page.

About Altova

Altova® is a software company offering specialized tools for both developers and business users. The creator of XMLSpy®, MapForce® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML and JSON solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, JSON, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile and enterprise app development platform. In addition, the Altova Cloud offers complete SaaS apps that make working with complex technologies easy for business users. With over 5.6 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, UModel, DatabaseSpy, DiffDog, SchemaAgent, and Authentic are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. The names of and references to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Sales Information:
[email protected]
USA: 978-816-1600
EU: +43 (1) 545 5155 -0

Media relations contact:
Erin Cavanaugh
Marketing Director
[email protected]
978-816-1632

SOURCE Altova

