Altova Announces Version 2023 Release 2 with Split Mode in Grid View, New EDI Support, and More

BEVERLY, Mass., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2023 Release 2 of its desktop developer tools, server software, and regulatory solutions with important new features.

Split view to edit XML or JSON documents in Altova XMLSpy

"We are excited to roll out ongoing updates for editing JSON and XML in Grid View, as well as customer-requested support for additional EDI formats and HTML output options in our software development and data integration tools," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "We've also added a new extension taxonomy designer to the ESEF XBRL add-in for Excel, making this tool even more useful for non-technical users working to create regulatory filing reports."

New features across the product line include:

Split mode in Grid View in XMLSpy lets developers divide the editing view of one document into two panes, either vertically or horizontally, to make navigating and editing large documents easier.

in XMLSpy lets developers divide the editing view of one document into two panes, either vertically or horizontally, to make navigating and editing large documents easier. Option to create a new document from XPath/XQuery results in XMLSpy . In addition to instant evaluation of expressions in the intelligent XPath/XQuery window, it is now possible to create a new document from the results with one click, saving a tremendous amount of time.

in XMLSpy In addition to instant evaluation of expressions in the intelligent XPath/XQuery window, it is now possible to create a new document from the results with one click, saving a tremendous amount of time. Support for VDA EDI messages in MapForce . Added based on customer requests, support for this format used by the German Association of the Automotive Industry adds to support for numerous other popular EDI formats and versions thereof.

in MapForce Added based on customer requests, support for this format used by the German Association of the Automotive Industry adds to support for numerous other popular EDI formats and versions thereof. New HTML output options include the option to embed images in HTML reports generated by StyleVision for easy sharing and to produce diff reports in HTML in DiffDog.

include the option to embed images in HTML reports generated by StyleVision for easy sharing and to produce diff reports in HTML in DiffDog. ESEF extension taxonomy designer in the Altova ESEF XBRL add-in for Excel. Prior to tagging ESEF reports in XBRL for submission, organizations need a company-specific ESEF extension taxonomy. Now customers can design this visually, directly in Excel and without being exposed to the underlying XBRL syntax. This new designer makes the Altova ESEF XBRL add-in for Excel the only tool companies need to create valid ESEF XBRL reports in an easy, user-friendly way.

These and many additional features are available in Version 2023r2. To view the new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: https://www.altova.com/whatsnew

