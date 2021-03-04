Altova Launches Version 2021r2 with a Completely New XML Grid View

BEVERLY, Mass., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2021 Release 2 of its MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software. This new version includes a completely overhauled XML Grid View in XMLSpy, support for XSLT3 for XML data mapping in MapForce, a charts and statistics dashboard in FlowForce Server, and much more.

XML Grid View

XML Grid provides a graphical view of an XML document that has long been one of the most popular XML editing tools in XMLSpy. Now, in v2021r2, XML Grid View has been completely rebuilt to add advanced new functionality. New features include:

Viewing Base-64 images as graphics

Adapting display by swapping table rows/columns

Real-time validation and SmartFix auto-correction

Integrated filters and formulas

Charts and graphs

Copy/paste directly from external applications

Easy viewing of very large XML files

These new XML Grid View features take this editing paradigm to the next level, allowing developers to not just visualize, understand, and edit an XML document more easily – now they can achieve far more than is possible in a text editor alone.

Some additional new features found in this release include:

Support for XSLT3 for XML data mapping in MapForce

Charts and statistics dashboard in FlowForce Server

Support for Find and Replace in StyleVision

Support for C# code generation for .NET Core and .NET5

Support for additional database versions

And many more

These and many additional features are available in Version 2021r2. To view the new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

