Altova MobileTogether 6.0 Brings Next Level Capabilities to Programmers

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of version 6.0 of MobileTogether, its RMAD (Rapid Mobile Application Development) tool. New functionality in MobileTogether 6.0 elevates low code programming with several advanced features that increase the efficiency and flexibility of the programming environment. These new tools, along with support for the latest mobile device trends like dark and split screen modes, help developers build apps that deliver a dynamic, sophisticated app performance that will delight end users.

Control Templates

A highlight of some features in this release:

Control Templates are a new design component that allows developers to define and group multiple controls in a way that makes this group of controls easily reusable on multiple other pages. Another new feature, the Placeholder Control, is used to position a Control Template at a desired location on one or more pages.

Control Templates and Placeholder Controls represent a major breakthrough in dynamic design for MobileTogether apps, offering developers an easy, efficient way to define and reuse sophisticated controls and implement flexible app behavior targeted to various scenarios.

Other new features that enable advanced programming functionality and dynamic app behavior at runtime include:

Selecting Action Groups via XPath



Parameters for subpages



Support for local variables



New break-loop action



Enhanced FlowForce Server integration

In response to growing demand for dark mode, new options for enabling dark/light modes in MobileTogether 6.0 makes it easy to force light or dark mode, or to detect the user's preference based on the device's system settings.

These and many additional features are available in MobileTogether Version 6.0. To view all new features and to download MobileTogether please visit: (https://www.altova.com/mobiletogether/whatsnew)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.3 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

