Altrata announces newly updated wealth model and expanded database on the global wealthy

Updates deliver more value to customers by leveraging the largest dataset on wealthy individuals around the world.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata announces updates to its Wealth and Investable Assets Model, accessible via Wealth-X. The model is comprehensively updated every five years, incorporating macroeconomic and country indicators and leveraging intelligence from Wealth-X's fast-growing database of profiles on the world's wealthiest individuals. This model provides a view of the global wealthy from the lower tiers of wealth ($1m in total net worth) up to the world's billionaire population.

The Wealth and Investable Assets Model accurately gauges the number of people with personal wealth of $1m+ and their combined wealth. It covers the top 70 economies and 200 cities around the world.

Improved accuracy based on significant database growth

"Our Wealth and Investable Assets Model is different than other models in the market," says Maeen Shaban, Director of Research and Analytics at Altrata. "This is a one-of-a-kind model in the wealth intelligence market, as we are able to construct real wealth distribution patterns instead of relying on income distribution as a proxy like many other models." By leveraging Wealth-X's database of 3.2 million wealthy individuals, which has grown significantly over the past five years, the model is uniquely reliable.

The Wealth and Investable Assets Model is an econometric model. It first estimates the total wealth held by private residents in each country by using macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, stock market caps, tax regimes, savings, non-financial wealth and forex rates against the US dollar. In a second step, it estimates the wealth distribution across each country's population by using Wealth-X's database, revealing the number of individuals with a minimum wealth threshold and their estimated total private wealth.

How the model impacts Altrata's customers

According to the model, there are 34 million individuals with personal wealth of at least $1m, representing just 0.6% of the global adult population. However, their combined wealth accounts for almost a third (31.5%) of all global private wealth (in 2022).

For organizations that engage with the world's wealthy population, Altrata's newly updated Wealth and Investable Assets Model is a critical component for market sizing and strategy. Clients leverage our database and custom analytics projects to validate or pivot their strategies, prioritize and understand key markets, and anticipate change within those markets.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and C-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success. Altrata's advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify key talent quickly. Actionable, accurate, and comprehensive data powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers and data specialists, maintaining millions of profiles, enables clients to effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is a registered trademark of the Euromoney Group comprised of five dynamic offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

