Altriarch Secures $70 Million in Committed Capital from the State of Wisconsin Investment Board

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altriarch Asset Management ("Altriarch"), a private credit firm, today announced a $70 million commitment from the State of Wisconsin Investment Board ("SWIB"). The investment allocates $20 million for Altriarch's Specialty Finance Strategy (the "Strategy"), launched in August 2023, that seeks to deploy capital through a network of secured finance operators across the United States. The remaining $50 million is designated as seed capital for a forthcoming strategy structured to complement Altriarch's current capabilities.

Altriarch's Managing Partner and Co-CEO, Danielle Brown, commented, "This investment underscores the continued confidence that institutional investors, like SWIB, have in our team and strategies. We are dedicated to delivering what we believe are attractive risk-adjusted returns in the illiquid credit market through disciplined underwriting and strong risk management practices."

About Altriarch

Altriarch Asset Management is a private credit firm based in Charleston, South Carolina, specializing in asset-based credit solutions for fragmented markets underserved by traditional lenders. The firm provides investors, including institutional investors and family offices, with access to various investment opportunities. For more information, please visit www.altriarch.com .

About SWIB

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), created in 1951, is an independent state agency responsible for managing the assets of the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS), the State Investment Fund (SIF), and other state trust funds. As of June 30, 2024, SWIB managed more than $160 billion of total assets, approximately 85% representing WRS assets. SWIB's management of the WRS trust funds aims to provide a fully funded public pension for over 677,000 current and former employees of state agencies, the university system, school districts, and most local governments. The WRS consistently ranks among the 10 largest public pension funds in the U.S. For more information about SWIB, visit www.swib.state.wi.us .

