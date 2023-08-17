Altruix Approved to Dispense Brixadi® for Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder

News provided by

Altruix

17 Aug, 2023, 07:06 ET

Local Altruix pharmacies will fill prescriptions for extended-release buprenorphine injection for patients with moderate to severe opioid use disorder.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruix, a leading provider of behavioral health pharmacy solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a limited distribution partner by Braeburn Inc. for BRIXADI (buprenorphine) extended-release subcutaneous injection (CIII).

BRIXADI is an extended-release injection approved by the FDA to treat moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with a transmucosal buprenorphine- containing product. BRIXADI should be used as part of a complete treatment plan that includes counseling and psychosocial support.

"BRIXADI is another unique option to help the physicians we partner with to treat the growing threat of opioid use disorder," says Eric Elliott, CEO, Altruix. "Patients struggling with opioid use disorder are at risk for potentially serious consequences, including long-term addiction or death. BRIXADI provides a noteworthy advancement in providing another option to treat opioid use disorder."

Clinical trials demonstrated BRIXADI's efficacy in reducing opioid use. It offers weekly and monthly dosing options for patients already receiving buprenorphine treatment. It is obtained via a prescription and administered by a healthcare professional in a healthcare setting. Altruix partners with patients and prescribers to break down barriers such as prior authorizations and financial obstacles to help patients access BRIXADI.

Due to the risk of serious harm resulting from accidental intravenous (IV) administration, BRIXADI has a Boxed Warning and will be made available through a restricted distribution program called the BRIXADI Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). Altruix is certified in this program and complies with all REMS requirements. Information on the BRIXADI REMS program will be available at www.BRIXADIREMS.com.

About Altruix

Altruix is a high-touch pharmacy dedicated to behavioral health and intellectual & developmental disability populations. The company's pharmacy expertise, optional Medherent technology, and special packaging promote medication adherence. Altruix provides value-added services that help clients take their medications as prescribed without having to juggle pill bottles, while physicians and staff spend less time managing medications, getting essential information, and dealing with errors. Altruix customers achieve improved outcomes such as 90% adherence, 40% fewer dollars spent on ER and hospital visits. For more information, visit Altruix.com.

SOURCE Altruix

