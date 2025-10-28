Altus Announces New Executive Leadership Structure Under CEO Jim McDermott

Strategic leadership alignment advances Altus' technology roadmap and strengthens its ability to deliver market-leading outcomes for clients in commercial receivables management and B2B collections.

METAIRIE, La., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus, the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, has established its executive leadership structure under Chief Executive Officer Jim McDermott as part of its ongoing strategic evolution. This structure strengthens Altus' ability to deliver market-leading outcomes for clients while advancing its technology roadmap and operational excellence.

With increasing complexity in cash flow optimization and credit risk management, the new leadership alignment positions Altus to scale its technology-enabled platform, deepen operational efficiency, and reinforce its reputation as the trusted partner for finance and credit teams across North America. Altus' focus on professionalism, compliance, and measurable client outcomes underpins every aspect of its services, ensuring superior recovery performance and reliability.

Executive Leadership Driving Growth and Innovation

Jim McDermott, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Heinricher, Chief Operations Officer

Jeff Crane, Chief Financial Officer

Tarn Shant, Chief Technology Officer

Dave King, Chief Sales Officer

Mariana Palladino, Chief Compliance Officer

Susana Palacios, Controller

Erika Magana, Marketing Director

Kathy Burrell, Human Resources Director

Together, this team brings decades of experience in financial services, technology, and compliance, forming a unified platform to advance Altus' growth strategy and reinforce its market leadership.

"Altus has earned its position as the leader in commercial receivables management by focusing on three fundamentals—our people, our technology, and our clients," said Jim McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of Altus. "This leadership structure positions us to accelerate innovation, strengthen compliance, and deliver the transparency and outcomes our clients expect. We are advancing the systems, processes, and expertise that maximize financial performance and client success."

Altus provides comprehensive account receivables management services, helping organizations accelerate revenue recovery, enhance cash flow, and improve working capital performance. Its technology-enabled platform spans first- and third-party collections, international recovery, legal escalation, and credit intelligence reporting. By combining automation, advanced analytics, and real-time visibility, Altus enables clients to optimize account receivables' performance while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

About Altus

Altus is the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, helping organizations improve cash flow, minimize credit risk, and strengthen financial performance. For more than 30 years, Altus has set the benchmark for performance in receivables management—combining proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and the industry's most experienced professionals to deliver unmatched recovery outcomes.

Altus operates with a rigor and reliability that global brands, financial institutions, and enterprises depend on. When results matter, the industry turns to Altus.

We are fully licensed and bonded in all 50 states and Canada. Visit www.trustaltus.com.

