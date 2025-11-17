Altus Appoints Tarn Shant as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate AI and Platform Innovation

Appointment reinforces Altus' technology-first strategy and commitment to driving digital transformation in commercial receivables management

METAIRIE, La., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus, the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, today announced the appointment of Tarn Shant as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic addition to the executive leadership team marks a pivotal step in advancing Altus' technology roadmap and its mission to redefine commercial collections through innovation, automation, and data intelligence.

With over 25 years of experience in global technology leadership within the BPO sector, Tarn brings a proven track record of driving digital transformation, operational efficiency, and large-scale modernization. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Technology at iQor, he led transformation and governance initiatives that delivered measurable results across multi-national teams, optimizing systems and processes through AI-driven solutions.

As CTO, Tarn will lead Altus' Technology and Data Science organization, overseeing the integration of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and platform modernization to enhance performance and decision-making across all client-facing and internal systems. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that Altus continues to set the industry standard for innovation, compliance, and client outcomes.

"Technology and analytics have always been at the core of Altus' growth strategy," said Jim McDermott, Chief Executive Officer of Altus. "With Tarn's deep expertise in AI-driven transformation and enterprise-scale modernization, we are taking a major step forward in building the most advanced, intelligent platform in the commercial receivables industry. Tarn's leadership will help accelerate our innovation pipeline and strengthen the value we deliver to clients every day."

"I'm honored to join Altus at such a transformative time," said Tarn Shant, Chief Technology Officer of Altus. "The opportunity to harness AI, automation, and data science to reimagine how commercial receivables are managed is incredibly exciting. Altus' vision for a technology-first approach aligns perfectly with my passion for using intelligent systems to deliver measurable business outcomes and operational excellence."

About Altus

Altus is the trusted leader in commercial receivables management and business-to-business collections, helping organizations improve cash flow, minimize credit risk, optimize credit-to-cash cycle, and strengthen financial performance. For more than 30 years, Altus has set the benchmark for performance in receivables management—combining proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and the industry's most experienced professionals to deliver unmatched recovery outcomes.

Altus operates with a rigor and reliability that global brands, financial institutions, and enterprises depend on. When results matter, the industry turns to Altus.

We are fully licensed and bonded in all 50 states and Canada. Visit www.trustaltus.com.

