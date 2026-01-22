LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Equity Group Inc. has completed the acquisition of a 279-unit multifamily portfolio in Lubbock, Texas, reinforcing the firm's continued investment activity as it actively deploys capital amid ongoing uncertainty across the real estate capital markets.

The off-market transaction reflects Altus' disciplined approach to identifying cash-flowing assets with strong in-place performance and financing structures that provide flexibility across market cycles.

Altus Equity Group Continues Multifamily Acquisition Activity with Lubbock Purchase

"This acquisition is consistent with how we approach investing—prioritizing durable operations, downside protection, and the ability to adapt as market conditions evolve," said Andy Eicher, Senior Vice President of Investments at Altus Equity Group. "We remain active in sourcing and executing opportunities where pricing, operations, and capital structure align."

The portfolio consists of two adjacent communities—Bentwood Apartments and Bend at Bentwood Apartments—located along Loop 289 near major retail and employment centers. At closing, the properties were approximately 99% occupied and financed with long-term, fixed-rate assumable debt. No renovation program is planned.

The transaction capped an active year for Altus. In 2025, the firm acquired eight multifamily properties across West Texas, expanded into small-bay industrial with a 160,000-square-foot acquisition in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, and launched the Altus Secured Income Fund. The firm expects to continue its acquisition activity and further expand its investment platform in 2026.

Founded in 2003, Altus Equity Group is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating multifamily and industrial properties throughout the United States.

About Altus Equity Group Inc.

Altus Equity Group is a privately held real estate investment firm that primarily owns and operates multifamily and industrial properties throughout the United States. Founded in 2003, Altus has completed hundreds of transactions across residential, industrial, and retail property types. The firm's platform is supported by affiliated property management and private lending capabilities through Altus Management Group (AMG) and Altus Capital Group (ACG).

Media Contact:

James McGee

619-865-1551

[email protected]

SOURCE Altus Equity Group