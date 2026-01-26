Altus Equity Group Welcomes Christopher Davis as Vice President of Asset Management

Seasoned asset management leader brings 15+ years of experience overseeing national multifamily, SFR, and build-to-rent portfolios to strengthen portfolio performance and operating discipline.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Equity Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm and operator, is proud to announce Christopher Davis has joined the company as Vice President of Asset Management.

Christopher is a senior real estate and asset management leader with 15+ years of experience overseeing national portfolios across multifamily, single-family rental, and build-to-rent platforms. In his role at Altus, he leads portfolio performance and asset strategy, partnering closely with acquisitions, finance, accounting, construction, and investor relations to drive execution, alignment, and long-term value creation. He is known for bringing clarity to complex portfolios, developing high-performing teams, and building the operating discipline that supports sustainable growth.

Immediately prior to joining Altus, Christopher held senior roles at Bluerock Real Estate, helping oversee a national portfolio of more than $3.6 billion in assets under management and leading initiatives focused on NOI growth, capital deployment, and operational optimization. He previously served in national portfolio management and training capacities at Bell Partners and held enterprise account leadership roles at RealPage, experience that gives him a broad perspective across ownership, operations, and technology platforms.

"Christopher's background is exactly what we need as we continue to scale our portfolio and deepen our operating capabilities," said Forrest Jinks, CEO of Altus Equity Group. "He brings the rare combination of strategic asset management rigor, hands-on operational understanding, and leadership that drives consistent execution. We're excited to have him leading portfolio performance and helping our teams deliver long-term value for our investors."

Christopher earned an Executive MBA from William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee.

Chris's appointment is effective immediately, and he will be based in Altus' Austin office to oversee the firm's portfolio of assets throughout the Sunbelt.

About Altus Equity Group Inc.

Altus Equity Group is a privately held real estate investment firm that primarily owns and operates multifamily and industrial properties throughout the United States. Founded in 2003, Altus has completed hundreds of transactions across residential, industrial, and retail property types. The firm's platform is supported by affiliated property management and private lending capabilities through Altus Management Group (AMG) and Altus Capital Group (ACG).

