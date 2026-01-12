Altus Fire & Life Safety Appoints Scott Stieber as Chief Commercial Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Fire & Life Safety, a leading provider of fire protection and life safety services, today announced the appointment of Scott Stieber as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Stieber joins Altus on January 12, 2026, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Cary B. Wood.

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Stieber will be responsible for overseeing Altus' commercial strategy, including organic growth initiatives, sales operations, pricing discipline, customer partnerships, and support of the company's continued expansion through strategic acquisitions. His appointment further strengthens Altus as the company continues to scale its national platform and deepen relationships across key end markets.

"Scott's proven track record in driving commercial excellence and enterprise growth makes him an outstanding addition to our company," said Cary B. Wood.

Mr. Stieber brings nearly two decades of experience across global industrial services organizations in strategic, operational, and commercial leadership. Most recently, as CCO at Artera Services, he oversaw strategic planning and commercial operations, accelerating revenue growth across the company's $2.5 billion platform spanning 40 states. He also led corporate development and M&A initiatives during a period when the company nearly tripled in size through strategic acquisitions. Prior to Artera, Mr. Stieber held senior leadership roles within GE Power, where he drove growth and transformation across regional sales organizations and successfully negotiated over $1 billion of long-term service agreements and complex projects with some of GE's most strategic accounts.

Mr. Stieber holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University where he graduated with honors, and an MBA in Finance from Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business.

About Altus Fire & Life Safety

Altus Fire & Life Safety is a leader in fire protection and life safety services, offering inspection, testing, maintenance, and installation solutions for a wide range of industries. With a focus on reliability, compliance, and customer service, Altus helps organizations safeguard their people and assets.

Media Contact: Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC, [email protected]

SOURCE Altus Fire & Life Safety