Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, The Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is driven by the automotive industry's increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance wheels, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum alloy wheel market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The surge in market growth is fueled by the advantageous features of aluminum in alloy wheels, surpassing traditional materials like steel. With a rising preference in vehicle manufacturing, aluminum stands out for its rust-free properties, efficient heat dispersion, and superior aesthetics. These attributes make aluminum alloy wheels highly resistant to oxidation, reducing susceptibility to corrosion compared to steel counterparts. This shift towards aluminum promises heightened demand and a positive trajectory for market expansion. Expectations are high for sustained growth throughout the forecast period, driven by the undeniable benefits of aluminum alloy in the automotive sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a FREE sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,629.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.3 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (PC and CV), Type (Polished alloy wheel and Two-toned alloy wheel), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region-wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a FREE Sample Report

The emergence of 3D-printed titanium wheels is a major trend in the market.

The aluminum alloy wheel market faces challenges from advantageous substitutes like steel wheels.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a FREE sample report!

Analyst Review

The aluminum alloy wheel market is witnessing significant growth driven by technological advancements and consumer demand for high-quality, visually appealing products. Modern manufacturing processes, including computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), robotics, and automation, have revolutionized efficiency and accuracy in production.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing durability, visual appeal, and efficiency in their purchases, leading to a surge in demand for aluminum alloy wheels. Manufacturers are leveraging specialized machinery and skilled labor to enhance production times and minimize production errors, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, defect-free products.

While established brands dominate the market, smaller players are gaining traction through competitiveness and innovation. Luxury and high-performance vehicle segments are driving the adoption of aluminum alloy wheels, particularly in emerging markets, where market share is expanding rapidly.

Despite economic challenges such as supply chain disruptions and temporary shutdowns, the aluminum alloy wheel market remains resilient. Raw material suppliers are adapting to changing consumer lifestyles and shifting inclinations towards lighter, environment-friendly, and safer cars.

Manufacturers are investing in the development and design of new devices to meet the critical necessity for lightweight materials in vehicle production. Titanium and magnesium alloys are increasingly preferred for their weight reduction benefits, contributing to fuel economy improvement and reduced carbon emissions.

The demand for aluminum alloy wheels is fueled by their aesthetically appealing design, premium interiors, and monetarily feasible options. Automotive industry players are focusing on regional analysis to cater to specific market needs and preferences.

Aluminum alloy wheels offer a viable alternative to traditional steel wheels, providing lighter, safer, and more fuel-efficient options for both passenger and commercial vehicles. As the automotive sector continues to evolve, the penetration of aluminum alloy wheels is expected to increase, driving further growth in the market.

In conclusion, the aluminum alloy wheel market is poised for sustained expansion, driven by the demand for lightweight, environmentally friendly, and visually appealing products. Manufacturers and consumers alike recognize the benefits of aluminum alloy wheels, ensuring continued growth and innovation in the automotive industry.

Request a FREE sample report!

Market Overview

The Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market is witnessing significant growth fueled by technological advancements in manufacturing processes. Modern technologies such as Computer-aided design (CAD) have enhanced efficiency and accuracy in production, leading to high-quality alloy wheels. Consumers are increasingly drawn to products that offer durability, visual appeal, and advanced manufacturing techniques ensure precisely that. These wheels are crafted to withstand various road conditions while maintaining their aesthetic charm. With CAD aiding in the design process, manufacturers can create intricate designs that captivate consumers. As demand continues to rise, the aluminum alloy wheels market remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering products that excel in both performance and aesthetics.

Request a FREE sample report!

Related Reports:

The aluminum extrusion market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by 8.45 million t.

The aluminum pigment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 160.13 million.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio