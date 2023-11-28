Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH and BORBET GmbH, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum alloy wheel market is estimated to grow by USD 3.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.49%. The aluminum alloy wheel market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer aluminum alloy wheel market are Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, BORBET GmbH, Capricorn Motors Pvt. Ltd, CITIC Ltd., Enkei Corp., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Howmet Aerospace Inc., Image Wheels International Ltd, Lizhong group, MAXION Wheels, Minda Industries Ltd., RONAL AG, Shanghai Metal Corp., Topy Industries Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., Wheel Pros LLC, WIL Car Wheels Ltd., and Zhejiang Yueling Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Accuride Corp. - The company offers aluminum wheels such as Accu Lite aluminum wheels and accurides duplex one wheels.

The company offers aluminum alloy wheels such as Borbet A, Borbet AE, Borbet ATX, Borbet B, and Borbet BY.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is Europe, with major contributions from countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Stringent environmental regulatory norms including the Commission Regulation (EU) 2019/318 and Commission Regulation (EU) 2018/1832 force automakers to use advanced automotive parts. Various market players provide aluminum alloy wheels to vehicle manufacturers to minimize the weight of their vehicles. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Adoption of improved emission standards

Adoption of improved emission standards Key Trend - Advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels

- Advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels Major Challenges - Advantages of substitutes such as steel wheels

Market Segmentation

The PC segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The growing adoption of aluminum alloy wheels by automakers due to their several benefits such as higher fuel efficiency and aesthetic appeal. There is an increasing focus by several vehicle manufacturers to provide better quality products. The products include aluminum alloy wheels in all passenger cars due to the changing consumer needs in the automotive industry.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

