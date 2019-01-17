Aluminum Castings Market, 2016-2024 - Global Business Strategic Report 2019

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aluminum Castings - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Castings in Tons by the following End-Use Sectors:

Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, & Others)

Consumer/Industrial (Consumer Appliances, & Others).

The report also analyzes the market by following Casting Methods:



Permanent Mold Casting

Diecasting

Others

The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alcast Company ( USA )

) Alcoa Corporation ( USA )

) Bodine Aluminum, Inc. ( USA )

) CAF innovative Shapecasting ( Canada )

) Cosma International, Inc. ( Canada )

) Consolidated Metco, Inc. ( USA )

) Dynacast International, Inc. ( USA )

) Endurance Technologies Limited ( India )

) Gibbs Die Casting Corp. ( USA )

) Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH ( Germany )

) Nemak, S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Pace Industries ( USA )

) Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd. ( Canada )

) Rockman Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Ryobi Limited ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand

Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy Efficient Products Drives Market Growth

Die Casting

The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market

Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the Aluminum Castings Market

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Competitive Landscape



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary Aluminum Casting

Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings

Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Aluminum Castings Market

Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings Market

Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel

Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver

Fuel Economy Regulations

A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set by China, EU and the US

Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in Vehicles

Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry's Focus on Remanufactured Parts

Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry

Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military and Defense Applications

Opportunity Indicators

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Magnesium

A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts



4. ALUMINUM INDUSTRY: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Worldwide Production and Demand Scenario for Aluminum

Aluminum as a Material for Castings

Aluminum: Ideal in Combination with Zinc

Aluminum Faces Competition from Substitute Materials



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal Casting

Types of Aluminum Casting Processes

Permanent Mold Casting Method

Types of Permanent Mold Casting

Gravity Permanent Mold

Low-pressure Permanent Mold

Diecasting Method

Types of Aluminum Die Casting

Low Pressure Die Casting

High Pressure Die Casting

Squeeze Casting

Alternatives to Aluminum Die Casting Processes

Semi-Solid Forming Process Components: Superior to Mold Castings

Rheocasting and Thixocasting Semi-Solid Forming Process

The Alumax SSF Process

Other Casting Methods

Sand Casting

Types of Sand Casting

Green Sand Molding

High-Density Molding

Flaskless Molding

Tight Flask Molding

Skin-Dried and Dry Sand Molding

Chemically Bonded Sand Molding

Gravity Sand Casting

Investment Casting (Lost Wax)

Lost Foam



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Shiloh Industries to Take Over Brabant Alucast Italy and Brabant Alucast Netherlands

MGG Acquires Eurotech Group

MetalX Inks Supply Agreement with Busche Performance Group

Georg Fischer Acquires Eucasting Ro

Chassix to Take Over Benteler Automotive Farsund's Casting Business

Kamtek Unveils High-Pressure Diecasting for Manufacturing Aluminum Structural Parts in Alabama

Alcast Takes Over Fairfield Aluminum Casting

Future Die Cast and Engineering Takes Over Smithfield Manufacturing

Nemak to Take Over Cevher Dkm Sanayii



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries122)

The United States (32)

(32) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (64)

(64) France (2)

(2)

Germany (20)

(20)

The United Kingdom (17)

(17)

Italy (8)

(8)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

(Excluding Japan) (15) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9w267/aluminum_castings?w=5

