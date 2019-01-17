Aluminum Castings Market, 2016-2024 - Global Business Strategic Report 2019
The "Aluminum Castings - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Castings in Tons by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, & Others)
- Consumer/Industrial (Consumer Appliances, & Others).
The report also analyzes the market by following Casting Methods:
- Permanent Mold Casting
- Diecasting
- Others
The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcast Company (USA)
- Alcoa Corporation (USA)
- Bodine Aluminum, Inc. (USA)
- CAF innovative Shapecasting (Canada)
- Cosma International, Inc. (Canada)
- Consolidated Metco, Inc. (USA)
- Dynacast International, Inc. (USA)
- Endurance Technologies Limited (India)
- Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (USA)
- Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH (Germany)
- Nemak, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Pace Industries (USA)
- Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd. (Canada)
- Rockman Industries Ltd. (India)
- Ryobi Limited (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand
Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy Efficient Products Drives Market Growth
Die Casting
The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market
Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings
Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the Aluminum Castings Market
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Competitive Landscape
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary Aluminum Casting
Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings
Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Aluminum Castings Market
Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings Market
Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel
Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver
Fuel Economy Regulations
A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set by China, EU and the US
Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in Vehicles
Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry's Focus on Remanufactured Parts
Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market
Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry
Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military and Defense Applications
Opportunity Indicators
Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application
Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps
Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices
Magnesium
A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts
4. ALUMINUM INDUSTRY: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Worldwide Production and Demand Scenario for Aluminum
Aluminum as a Material for Castings
Aluminum: Ideal in Combination with Zinc
Aluminum Faces Competition from Substitute Materials
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metal Casting
Types of Aluminum Casting Processes
Permanent Mold Casting Method
Types of Permanent Mold Casting
Gravity Permanent Mold
Low-pressure Permanent Mold
Diecasting Method
Types of Aluminum Die Casting
Low Pressure Die Casting
High Pressure Die Casting
Squeeze Casting
Alternatives to Aluminum Die Casting Processes
Semi-Solid Forming Process Components: Superior to Mold Castings
Rheocasting and Thixocasting Semi-Solid Forming Process
The Alumax SSF Process
Other Casting Methods
Sand Casting
Types of Sand Casting
Green Sand Molding
High-Density Molding
Flaskless Molding
Tight Flask Molding
Skin-Dried and Dry Sand Molding
Chemically Bonded Sand Molding
Gravity Sand Casting
Investment Casting (Lost Wax)
Lost Foam
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Shiloh Industries to Take Over Brabant Alucast Italy and Brabant Alucast Netherlands
MGG Acquires Eurotech Group
MetalX Inks Supply Agreement with Busche Performance Group
Georg Fischer Acquires Eucasting Ro
Chassix to Take Over Benteler Automotive Farsund's Casting Business
Kamtek Unveils High-Pressure Diecasting for Manufacturing Aluminum Structural Parts in Alabama
Alcast Takes Over Fairfield Aluminum Casting
Future Die Cast and Engineering Takes Over Smithfield Manufacturing
Nemak to Take Over Cevher Dkm Sanayii
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries122)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (64)
- France (2)
- Germany (20)
- The United Kingdom (17)
- Italy (8)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9w267/aluminum_castings?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
