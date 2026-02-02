Aluminum Extrusion Market worth $166.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Aluminum Extrusion Market by Product (Solid Profiles, Semi-Hollow Profiles, and Hollow Profiles), Alloy Grade (6xxx, 1xxx, 5xxx, Other grades), Surface Finish, End-use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Mass Transport, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery & Equipment, and Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the aluminum extrusion market is projected to grow from USD 111.88 billion in 2024 and to reach USD 166.65 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Aluminum Extrusion Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 118.81 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 166.65 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.0%

Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends & Insights:

The aluminum extrusion market is projected to grow rapidly over the next decade due to demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant extrusions in buildings and BIPV systems, supported by global infrastructure investments, especially in Asia Pacific's urbanizing economies like China and India. Stricter emissions regulations push vehicle lightweighting, with aluminum used in EV chassis, panels, and engines; North America's EV growth and US infrastructure plans amplify this.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, driven by strong adoption in the construction & infrastructure, automotive & mass transport, and other end-use industries.

By product, the solid profiles segment held the largest market share of 53.0% in 2024.

By alloy grade, the 1xxx alloy grade is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

By surface finish, the mill-finished segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By end-use Industry, the construction & infrastructure industry is one of the largest consumers of aluminum extruded products.

The major market players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and investments. Kaiser Aluminum, Hindalco Industries Limited, and Alcoa Corporation entered into a number of agreements and partnerships to cater the growing demand for aluminum extruded products across innovative applications.

Aronic and Albras have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aluminum Extrusion Market"

150 - Tables

80 - Figures

250 - Pages

The diverse attributes, coupled with the increasing number of applications, can be pointed out as the main drivers of the demand for aluminum extruded products across industries. Aluminum extruded products are gaining popularity in construction & infrastructure, automotive & mass transport, electrical & electronics, and machinery & equipment, where their high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance are appreciated.

The construction industry is considered one of the major end users of aluminum extruded products. Aluminum is considered one of the most viable building materials due to the wide range of benefits it offers, such as light strength-to-weight ratio, sustainability, recyclability, and versatility. Aluminum is widely used in construction as it helps building projects qualify for green building status under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards.

Aluminum extruded products serve critical roles in automotive & mass transport, electrical & electronics, and machinery & equipment owing to their lightweight strength, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility, which support efficiency, sustainability, and performance needs.

The hollow profiles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the aluminum extrusion market during the forecast period.

The demand for hollow profiles in the aluminum extrusion market is growing due to their superior strength-to-weight ratio, enabling lightweighting in EVs, renewables, and construction.

Hollow profiles reduce material use while providing bending and torsional strength similar to solid shapes, ideal for weight-sensitive applications like vehicle frames and solar structures. Rising EV production demands them for battery enclosures, chassis, and thermal management, cutting vehicle mass for better range and efficiency.

In renewables and mass transport, they support mounting systems and rail components with corrosion resistance and ease of installation. Machinery and construction favor modular, prefabricated designs for energy-efficient buildings and equipment, driven by urbanization and sustainability.

6xxx alloy grade is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The aluminum extrusion market is segmented based on alloy grade into 6xxx, 1xxx, 5xxx, and other grades. 6xxx alloy grade is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The demand for 6xxx aluminum alloy grades is rising due to their excellent balance of strength, corrosion resistance, formability, and extrudability, making them ideal for high-volume applications in key industries. 6xxx alloys offer excellent formability during extrusion, good weldability with 4xxx or 5xxx fillers, and superior surface finish for anodizing or painting. Common tempers like T5 or T6 enhance strength via precipitation hardening at 160-182°C. They balance tensile strength (18-58 ksi) with ductility, though sensitive to cracking if not managed.

Popular 6xxx alloy grades are 6061, 6063, and 6005. 6061 is a versatile structural alloy for high-strength applications like automotive chassis and machinery. 6063 is an architectural favourite alloy for its bright finish and extrudability in frames, windows, and pipes. 6065 alloy grade is easier to extrude than 6061, with higher corrosion resistance for infrastructure like railings.

The mill-finished segment is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period.

Based on surface finish, the aluminum extrusion market is segmented into mill-finished, anodized, and powder-coated. The mill-finished segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mill-finished products refer to the surface texture of aluminum after it exits a rolling mill, extrusion die, or drawing processes, including sheet, bar, plate, or structural shapes. Most mill-finished products are machined or treated with polishing, industrial etching, or some other surface finishing processes before actual usage. The quality and characteristics of mill-finished products vary from one mill to another, and even from one lot to another. Hot-rolled parts are usually dark and dull, with their surface oxidized from being hot-worked. Extruded products may have die marks running across the length of the stock. Other mill finishes are smooth and uniform. Mill-finished products are preferred for manufacturing window & door frames, tubes & rods, and bars. The rising demand is due to their cost effectiveness, versatility, and suitability for further processing in key industries like construction & infrastructure and automotive & mass transport.

The construction & infrastructure end-use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing end user in the aluminum extrusion market.

Based on end-use industry, the aluminum extrusion market is segmented into construction & infrastructure, automotive & mass transport, electrical & electronics, machinery & equipment, and other end-use industries. Other end-use industries include consumer goods, packaging, and specialized manufacturing such as aerospace. The construction & infrastructure industry is one of the major end users of aluminum extruded products. Aluminum is considered one of the most viable building materials due to the wide range of benefits it offers, such as light strength-to-weight ratio, sustainability, recyclability, and versatility. Aluminum is widely used in construction as it helps building projects qualify for green building status under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Demand for aluminum extruded products is surging in Asia Pacific, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure megaprojects. Rapid growth in the automotive, electronics, and manufacturing sectors drives demand, especially for lightweight components in EVs and consumer goods. Rising renewables (solar, wind) and emission regulations favour aluminum's recyclability and conductivity for frames and energy systems. Tech upgrades like automation and high-strength alloys support scalable production amid capacity expansions.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Jindal Aluminum Limited (India), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Alcoa Corporation (US), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), RUSAL (Russia), Century Aluminum Company (US), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Constellium (France), Kaiser Aluminum (US), Hammerer Aluminum Industries (Austria), Banco Aluminium Private Limited (India), Maan Aluminium Limited (India), Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd. (China), ETEM (Greece), and Alom Group (India), among others.

