Aluminum Market to grow by USD 28,014.19 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for aluminum in EVs to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum market size is estimated to grow by USD 28,014.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Aluminum Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Transportation, Construction, Packaging, Electrical engineering, and Others), Type (Primary aluminum and Secondary aluminum), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The aluminum market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant for revenue generation. The transportation segment is anticipated to grow in the global aluminum market during the forecast period. The use of aluminum is extensively done in the aerospace, automotive, rail transportation, and marine industries. Moreover, with stable GDP, relatively low costs of crude oil, and strong passenger traffic growth the aerospace industry in APAC and the Middle East is growing significantly. Thus, the growing passenger numbers are expected to drive the global commercial aerospace sector during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global aluminum market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aluminum market.

APAC will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing demand for aluminum from various industries, such as the construction, automotive, and packaging industries can be observed. This fuels a strong demand for aluminum in the region. For instance, Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., National Aluminium Co. Ltd, Xinfa Group Co. Ltd., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., and SOUTH32 are examples of the leading vendors. Hence, such factors drive the regional market during the forecast period.

Aluminum Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Growth in the demand for aluminum in electric vehicles drives the growth of the aluminum market. To reduce the weight and lower the energy required to operate electric vehicles, aluminum is widely used. The application of aluminum is done in various parts of electric vehicles such as the chassis, body, and wheels, and also in compartments that hold electric batteries.

Moreover, the thermal transferring capacity of aluminum benefits in extreme weather conditions by regulating the temperature around the battery modules. As a result, electric vehicles are also anticipated as the future of the automotive industry. Thus, the growing electric vehicle market is estimated to fuel the demand for aluminum during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising significance of secondary aluminum is an emerging aluminum market trend. Secondary aluminum can be termed as that aluminum from end-of-life products.

It is subjected to recycling and used to separate aluminum from other materials and alloys and remove contaminants to improve the quality and value of the scrap including laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy and color sorting. Hence, such trends fuel the demand for aluminum during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The presence of substitute products challenges aluminum growth. Various substitutes are widely used in the packaging, transportation, construction, and electrical and electronic industries, among others. Glass, paper, and plastic are all examples of aluminum.

Also, in the transportation industry, polymer composite materials are giving aluminum stiff competition in the production of aircraft fuselages and wings for aircraft. Hence, such challenges impede the demand for aluminum during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Aluminum Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aluminum market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aluminum market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aluminum market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum market vendors

Aluminum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,014.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., Century Aluminum Co., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Gulf Extrusions Co. LLC, Hindalco Industries Ltd., HP Inc., Jindal Aluminium Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Manaksia Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., Saudi Arabian Mining Co., State Power Investment Corp., United Company RUSAL, Vedanta Ltd., Vulcan Steel Ltd., and Xinfa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

