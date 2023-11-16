Aluminum Powders, Pastes, And Flakes Market to increase by USD 943.77 million from 2023 to 2028; Alcoa Corp., Altana AG, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market size is expected to grow by USD 943.77 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of over 5.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in construction activities is notably driving the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market. However, factors such as upstream industry challenges from trade policies in China affecting downstream growth may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Powders, Pastes, and Flakes Market 2024-2028

The market is segmented by end-user (industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, and others), product (aluminum paste, aluminum flakes and flake pigment, and aluminum powder), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, North America, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market, including Alcoa Corp., Altana AG, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Atlantic Equipment Engineers Inc., Carlfors Bruk AB, Dimacolor Industry Group Co. Ltd., ESPI Metals, Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyuan Metal Powder Co. Ltd., Jinan Bocai Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Kymera International, MMP Industries Ltd., N.B. Enterprises, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., NovaCentrix, Palco Metals Ltd, SCHLENK SE, The Arasan Aluminium Industries P Ltd., The Metal Powder Co. Ltd., and United Company RUSAL.

Aluminum Powders, Pastes, And Flakes Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Alcoa Corp: The company offers aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes under the brand name Sustana.

Aluminum Powders, Pastes, And Flakes Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

  • The market growth by industrial segment is significant during the forecast period. There is increasing adoption of aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes in industrial applications such as solar cells, industrial coatings, refractors, thermite welding and welding electrodes, metallurgy applications, and aluminum soldering. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Product

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 51% of the market growth during the forecast period. The main country in APAC which is significantly contributing to the market growth in APAC is China as it is the key producer and consumer of aluminum. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region.

Aluminum Powders, Pastes, And Flakes Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes market companies

Aluminum Powders, Pastes, And Flakes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 943.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.39

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

