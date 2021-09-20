Alumni Management Software Market To Record Growth Worth $ 53.33 Million During 2021-2025 | Technavio Partnering With Over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Impact of COVID-19

The alumni management software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Universities will continue to remain the largest revenue-generating end-user segment of this market.

What is the expected YOY in 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 2.12%.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.

How big is the North American market?

39% of the growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Campus Management Corp., Blackbaud Inc., Creatrix Campus, Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva Inc., Headhunter Systems Ltd., and OmniMagnet LLC are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this alumni management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The growing demand for efficient alumni network programs, rising adoption of cloud-based management tools, and low price of alumni management software will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of open-source alumni software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Alumni Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Alumni Management Software Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Universities



Schools And Colleges



Educational Foundations

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Alumni Management Software Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alumni management software market report covers the following areas:

Alumni Management Software Market Size

Alumni Management Software Market Trends

Alumni Management Software Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Alumni Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist alumni management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alumni management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alumni management software market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alumni management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Universities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Schools and colleges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Educational foundations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Almabase Inc.

Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Campus Management Corp.

Blackbaud Inc.

Creatrix Campus

Ellucian Co. LP

EverTrue Inc.

Fonteva Inc.

Headhunter Systems Ltd.

OmniMagnet LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

