Alumobility Announces New Leadership Roles

News provided by

Alumobility

Nov 10, 2025, 08:00 ET

The new leadership will build on Alumobility's strong foundation to advance aluminum adoption and provide thought leadership toward lighter, efficient, overall cost neutral and sustainable mobility solutions.

ZURICH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, a global association of leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum with automakers, announces new leadership roles and the formation of a new Value-in-Use committee.

"I am honored to welcome our new leadership team, whose diverse expertise and shared commitment will help Alumobility continue advancing its mission of enabling lighter, more efficient, and more sustainable mobility solutions," said Martin Norden, President of Alumobility. "The new Value-in-Use Committee will play a vital role in highlighting the full benefits of aluminum for automakers, including enterprise and consumer value, as well as the overall cost efficiency over a vehicle's lifecycle. We aim to strengthen the case for lightweighting and accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable mobility future," he continued.

Alumobility's New Leadership:
The association announced new board members and committee chairs, who will begin their term immediately.

Board Members

  • President: Martin Norden, Head of Production Automotive, Speira
  • Vice President: Ludovic Piquier, SVP, Manufacturing Excellence and CTO, Constellium
  • Vice President: Mario Greco, Global Technology Director - Automotive, Novelis
  • Board Member: Stefan Schulze Schwering, Head of BU Automotive & BU Foil, Speira
  • Secretary: Julio Malpica, Principal Engineer, Novelis
  • Treasurer: Manuel Valencia, Associate Sales Director, Constellium

Association Chairs

  • Communications Chair: Saana Hallikainen, Marketing Communications Manager, Constellium
  • Sustainability Chair: Alison Lee, Director, Global Sustainability, Novelis
  • Technical Chair: Axel Foerderreuther, Director Customer Solution Center, Novelis
  • Value-in-Use Chair: Kashif Solaija, Global Commercial CoE, Novelis

Leadership

  • Technical Director: Mark White

About Alumobility:
 Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on theoretical technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

SOURCE Alumobility

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Alumobility to Present Lightweighting Study at EuroCarBody 2025

Alumobility to Present Lightweighting Study at EuroCarBody 2025

Alumobility, the global association committed to supporting the automotive industry with their lightweighting efforts, will have a significant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics