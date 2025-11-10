Alumobility Announces New Leadership Roles

News provided byAlumobility
Nov 10, 2025, 08:00 ET
The new leadership will build on Alumobility's strong foundation to advance aluminum adoption and provide thought leadership toward lighter, efficient, overall cost neutral and sustainable mobility solutions.
ZURICH, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, a global association of leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum with automakers, announces new leadership roles and the formation of a new Value-in-Use committee.
