Alumobility Announces New Leadership Roles

"I am honored to welcome our new leadership team, whose diverse expertise and shared commitment will help Alumobility continue advancing its mission of enabling lighter, more efficient, and more sustainable mobility solutions," said Martin Norden, President of Alumobility. "The new Value-in-Use Committee will play a vital role in highlighting the full benefits of aluminum for automakers, including enterprise and consumer value, as well as the overall cost efficiency over a vehicle's lifecycle. We aim to strengthen the case for lightweighting and accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable mobility future," he continued.

Alumobility's New Leadership:

The association announced new board members and committee chairs, who will begin their term immediately.

Board Members

President: Martin Norden, Head of Production Automotive, Speira

Vice President: Ludovic Piquier, SVP, Manufacturing Excellence and CTO, Constellium

Vice President: Mario Greco, Global Technology Director - Automotive, Novelis

Board Member: Stefan Schulze Schwering, Head of BU Automotive & BU Foil, Speira

Secretary: Julio Malpica, Principal Engineer, Novelis

Treasurer: Manuel Valencia, Associate Sales Director, Constellium

Association Chairs

Communications Chair: Saana Hallikainen, Marketing Communications Manager, Constellium

Sustainability Chair: Alison Lee, Director, Global Sustainability, Novelis

Technical Chair: Axel Foerderreuther, Director Customer Solution Center, Novelis

Value-in-Use Chair: Kashif Solaija, Global Commercial CoE, Novelis

Leadership

Technical Director: Mark White

About Alumobility:

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on theoretical technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

