Alumobility to Present Lightweighting Study at EuroCarBody 2025

Alumobility to Showcase Aluminum's Role in Sustainable Automotive Vehicles at the 27th Global Car Body Benchmarking Conference

ZURICH, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, the global association committed to supporting the automotive industry with their lightweighting efforts, will have a significant presence at this year's Automotive Circle's EuroCarBody 2025 conference, held in Bad Nauheim, Germany, on October 14-16.

This 27th edition of the Global Car Body Benchmarking Conference will highlight cutting-edge production developments in automotive design and technology, with a particular focus on sustainability and lightweighting.

Alumobility will showcase the results of its latest theoretical technical case study, conducted in collaboration with a major North American OEM. The study proves that converting existing key vehicle systems from steel to aluminum can reduce the total weight of a crossover BEV by 20% - without increasing vehicle cost or manufacturing complexity.

The results will be shared during a technical presentation led by Alumobility Technical Director Professor Mark White, Vice President Mario Greco, and CAE Lead Vincent Laurent. The session will be followed by a Q&A poster session, highlighting how aluminum-intensive designs can enable:

Significant weight reduction (20% of total vehicle weight)

Same or slightly lower overall cost to manufacture a vehicle

Lower manufacturing complexity with less parts & joints

Enhanced vehicle performance with fewer resources

Building on previous Alumobility studies, the project findings further highlight the potential of aluminum to support more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective vehicle architectures.

In addition to the technical presentation, Alumobility will exhibit at booth #28, where attendees can engage with experts to discuss the valuable role aluminum can play in achieving lightweighting objectives. The event offers an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to explore how aluminum is helping shape a more sustainable automotive future.

About Alumobility :

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on theoretical technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

SOURCE Alumobility