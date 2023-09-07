Alumobility to present "Aluminium in Car-Bodies - Less is more" at Car Body Engineering Insight @ Jaguar Land Rover Conference on September 13

News provided by

Alumobility

07 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

Alumobility's LESS IS MORE Presentation Features Eight Distinctive Categories Highlighting Aluminum's Lightweighting Advantages for All Vehicles

ZURICH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, the non-profit, global association committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum by automakers, will discuss the benefits of aluminum for producing lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles at the Automotive Circle's Car Body Engineering Insight @ Jaguar Land Rover, scheduled for September 13-14 in Nitra, Slovakia. Alumobility Technical Director, Professor Mark White, will speak about "Aluminium in Car-Bodies – Less is more" on the first day of the program, which is based on Alumobility's newly white paper "When It Comes to Aluminum Vehicles, Less Is More" and how it relates to the Land Rover Defender.

Continue Reading
Alumobility
Alumobility

The "Aluminium in Car-Bodies – Less is more" presentation defines eight categories that outline the advantages of lightweighting vehicles with aluminum. Less weight means higher levels of: 

  1. Efficiency
  2. Secondary savings
  3. Safety
  4. Durability
  5. Years in service
  6. Payload
  7. Reduction of manufacturing complexity
  8. Circularity

"We are participating in this important event because we are aligned with Jaguar-Land Rover's mission to meet industry challenges with material, automation and sustainability," said Professor White.  "Our goal at Alumobility is to showcase to the automotive industry the benefits of aluminum, which is fully recyclable and can reduce a vehicle's weight by more than 40% when compared to steel. Our presentation demonstrates why aluminum is the material of the future of mobility."

This event offers the automotive community the opportunity to better understand the current challenges the industry faces as auto manufacturers seek to build more lightweight sustainable vehicles. It is Alumobillty's mission to share its research findings with auto manufacturers who are looking to produce lighter, more sustainable vehicles.

To register for the event, visit Automotive Circle JLR Registration.

About Alumobility
Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Working with global automakers, Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

SOURCE Alumobility

Also from this source

ALUMOBILITY OUTLINES 8 REASONS WHY ALUMINUM IS THE MATERIAL OF THE FUTURE FOR AUTOMAKERS

Alumobility to Reveal Study Findings that Showcase Benefits of Converting Steel Intensive Vehicle Body in White to Fully Aluminum

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.