Alviere and Oracle Enhance Collaboration to Simplify Payments for Regulated Global Enterprises

DENVER, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere , the leading Embedded Finance provider, today announced a multi-year strategic agreement with Oracle to deliver embedded finance capabilities to global enterprises. With this collaboration, Oracle can integrate Alviere's regulated payment services directly into its industry application suites, enabling secure and compliant money movement within existing workflows. This will enable Oracle to embed services such as card issuance, domestic and international payments, automated pay-by-bank workflows, and treasury functionality within its industry applications.

The partnership brings together Oracle's unmatched global client and industry application footprint and Alviere's singular focus on enterprise-grade financial technology, designed specifically for large businesses and regulated environments. Together, the companies will serve a broad range of industries, offering customers frictionless payment and financial solutions that align with the security, compliance, and scalability needs of the world's largest organizations. As part of this strategic relationship, Oracle will join a new round of investment in Alviere alongside existing investors.

"This collaboration is a major step in making embedded finance frictionless at scale," said Pedro Silva, CEO and Co-founder of Alviere. "Global enterprises trust Oracle to run their core operations. By integrating Alviere's regulated services directly into those workflows we're making it much easier to move money — securely, globally and with compliance front and center."

"Oracle works with a broad ecosystem of partners to help customers modernize and streamline operations," said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president, Industries, Oracle. "Alviere brings an industry-leading, enterprise-ready embedded finance solution that enables organizations to unlock efficiencies and serve customers with new integrated capabilities."

About Alviere

Alviere empowers enterprises to streamline payments, generate new revenue, and deliver richer customer experiences through embedded financial products. With the Alviere HIVE technology platform, enterprises can launch branded cards, enable cross-border remittances, and embed international payout and payment capabilities directly into their existing workflows. Backed by a licensed financial infrastructure and comprehensive program ownership, Alviere ensures every solution is secure, compliant, and built to scale. Learn more at alviere.com .

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Alviere