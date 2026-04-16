Alviere Expands Cash Loading Capabilities and Reach to 90,000+ Retail Locations Through Partnership with InComm Payments

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere, the embedded finance platform powering global money movement, today announced an expanded technology partnership with InComm Payments, enabling Alivere's customers to make cash deposits at more than 90,000 retail locations nationwide.

"Expanding our cash acceptance technology and footprint with InComm Payments was a natural next step," said Pedro Silva, CEO of Alviere. "Integrating InComm Payments' VanillaDirect™ solution to the Alviere HIVE platform offers extensive cash load capabilities wherever our clients need it, while maintaining the controls, visibility, and compliance standards required for trusted money movement."

Cash remains a critical funding mechanism across many use cases, from debit and prepaid card loads to bill payment and cross-border remittances. By leveraging InComm Payments' VanillaDirect™ cash-in barcode technology and retail network, Alviere clients can offer consumers more convenient access points to move physical cash into digital wallets and accounts, without adding operational complexity.

"As financial experiences become increasingly embedded into everyday apps and services, ensuring cash remains part of this digital ecosystem is essential for the consumers that use it and depend on it," said Mark Smith, Vice President at InComm Payments. "We are excited to bring our world-class network of retailers to Alviere, their partners, and their end users to provide cash load and payment services."

With this partnership, Alviere continues to strengthen its ability to support inclusive, omnichannel payment experiences, enabling enterprises to serve cash-preferred customers while operating within a single, unified financial infrastructure.

Enterprises interested in adding cash acceptance can contact [email protected].

For more information on InComm Payments and its cash solutions, please visit www.incomm.com/payments/cash-solutions.

About Alviere

Alviere empowers enterprises to streamline payments, generate new revenue, reduce costs, and deliver richer customer experiences through embedded financial products. With the Alviere HIVE technology platform, companies can integrate a wide array of financial products directly into their existing business, while fully owning the relationship with their clients and retaining control over financial flows. Backed by licensed financial infrastructure and full program management, Alviere ensures every solution is secure, compliant, and built to scale. Learn more at alviere.com.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at .

SOURCE Alviere