Alwaleed Philanthropies launches new Mizwada brand to support Saudi female artisans

The products are deeply influenced by decades of unique Arab and Islamic Culture. Through its partnership with Teeb, artisans that make the handcraft products for Mizwada will benefit from the sale of each product. As part of the launch of Mizwada, Alwaleed Philanthropies is also collaborating with PIK, a local app in Saudi Arabia that will allow the Mizwada brand products to be sold to consumers across the country.

Alwaleed Philanthropies is a pioneer in supporting artisans in Saudi Arabia and globally. One of AP's main objectives is the preservation of Saudi Arabian heritage, arts and crafts. Mizwada is a brand that reflects AP's ethic. Mizwada works with Saudi female artisans that produce a range of products, such as leather goods, wood-work, and ceramics. Each of these pieces is handmade using locally resourced materials, and reflect Saudi Arabian heritage and culture.

In addition to supporting artisans and preserving Saudi Arabian craft making, an aim which has always been at the forefront of their objectives, AP also provides artisans, particularly women, with opportunities to develop their artistic and technical skills, while also providing them with economic opportunities. Through its work with artisans, Alwaleed Philanthropies provides additional training as well as access to new markets to sell their products.

HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed AlSaud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies stated, "Two key challenges are clear among this sector, unemployment, and the lack of adequate skills training. We must work together to overcome these through programs that place women and girls at the heart of their initiatives. Our artisans produce products of a high quality and standard, with each product going through a lengthy process of quality control, resulting in products with best quality and perfect finishing. They are modern objects, but do however, translate our history and heritage."

Mizwada is a brand that uses art as a means to create purposeful goods and gifts crafted by hand for the home as well as lifestyle. It is a brand that enables us to relive our ancestral past, through the recreation of our heritage's arts and crafts as modern-day objects that stand alone in their beauty.

Mizwada products can be purchased through the PIK application, which will be responsible for the delivery to customers in Riyadh city; as well as Teeb online platform which will be responsible for selling the products across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than 4 billion dollars on social welfare and initiated more than 1000 projects in over +189 countries, managed by 10 Saudi female members, reaching more than 1 billion beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education.

