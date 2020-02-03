Always Best Care Adds Balance Tracking System For Seniors

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today it is beginning to introduce a Balance Tracking & Fall Risk Assessment Program to help keep its clientele safe. The Balance Tracking System will provide an objective, accurate and reliable measure of a client's postural sway – known as a key indicator of balance ability commonly used in fall risk assessment. Always Best Care will become the first senior care franchisor to introduce the program at this scale and is currently rolling out the program to its franchisees nationwide.

"We are committed to raising the standards of in-home care through technology innovation and additional services and resources that enhance our clients' quality of life," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Our Fall Risk Assessment Program will enable us to improve the safety of our clients in their homes and will potentially reduce the risk of falling and serious injury. Protecting our clients is a big part of our value proposition and we're eager to roll this program out systemwide."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3 million elderly people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries annually, while 800,000 patients are ultimately hospitalized. Always Best Care's Fall Risk Assessment Program will help prevent those injuries and will categorize a person's fall risk across a spectrum ranging from low, to moderate, to high. The assessment can be calculated for each individual – regardless of age – but will be especially useful to individuals 60+, where the consequences of a fall are amplified.

The new program is just one way that Always Best Care continues to innovate to provide the best services possible to its clients and partners. Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a free national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

