ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES EXPANDS IN CANADA WITH NEW FRANCHISE OPENING

Local Husband-and-Wife Team Steps Up to Meet the Growing Senior Care Needs in Northwest Calgary

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Northwest Calgary, Alberta. The franchise, owned and operated by Sade and Ibraheem Ogunrinola, will provide comprehensive senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Calgary's senior population is growing rapidly, and by 2036, it's estimated that nearly one in five Calgarians will be a senior," said Sade Ogunrinola, a former banking advisor. "Recognizing this increasing need, my husband and I decided it was time to step up and contribute to our community by offering compassionate, high-quality care through Always Best Care. We are thrilled open a business that truly makes a difference in the lives of Calgary's seniors."

Always Best Care is a leading provider of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 250 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

"Calgary is not only a beautiful place to live but also a city with a growing demand for senior care services," said Sade Ogunrinola. "The influx of people moving to Calgary from various provinces for economic reasons has created a diverse demographic that will benefit from our services. We are eager to start building relationships with local retirement homes, hospitals, and other referral sources to establish our presence and serve the community effectively."

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sade and Ibraheem Ogunrinola to the Always Best Care family," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Their dedication to service and understanding of the local market will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our brand in Northwest Calgary. We look forward to supporting them as they grow their business and make a positive impact in the community."

For more information about Always Best Care of Calgary Northwest, or to schedule a care consultation, call 403-812-0778 or visit www.alwaysbestcarecalgarynw.ca

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

