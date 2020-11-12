Always Best Care Announces New Owners Of Madison, Wisconsin Territory

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that local entrepreneurs David and Kehinde Ogunnoiki have assumed ownership of its Always Best Care of Madison territory in Wisconsin. Located at 437 S. Yellowstone Drive, Suite 210, the senior care agency will continue to provide award-winning senior care services to Madison and surrounding communities, including Middleton, Fitchburg, Verona, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie, Monona, Mazomanie, Cross Plains, Black Earth and Sauk City.

"We're thrilled to welcome David and Kehinde to the Always Best Care family and are confident that their passion and dedication will further lead our Madison territory to achieve great success – both for the local community and the extraordinary team of caregivers on staff," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "Dane County is a flourishing area where adult children are relying heavily on non-medical in-home care services to assist their parents and loved ones as they age in place. We look forward to supporting the Ogunnoikis in their new endeavor and their efforts to serve their community in the years to come."

Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, the Ogunnoikis became Dane County residents in 2013. The new franchisees bring an entrepreneurial spirit to Always Best Care that they inherited from their parents, who owned and operated several businesses throughout their childhood. Together, David and Kehinde have owned a small-scale retail operation and an assisted living facility over the past seven years. David has a background in mechanical engineering and Kehinde brings 5 years of experience in nursing. With a passion for helping others, the husband and wife duo will continue to provide quality senior care services to the local communities.

"Madison is a growing community and the demand for senior living is increasing every day. Always Best Care of Madison has been an asset to those in need of care and their loved ones since April of 2012, and we're proud to be continuing the legacy," said David Ogunnoiki. "Always Best Care's proven business model and support gives us the tools we need to successfully grow the local territory and provide a much needed service to our area. We're excited to embark on this new journey and help assist individuals in their quest for identifying quality care for loved ones."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Madison, or for a free evaluation, please call (608) 315-2378, email [email protected] or [email protected] and visit http://www.AlwaysBestCareMadison.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care

Related Links

http://www.alwaysbestcare.com

