ALWAYS BEST CARE EXPANDS SENIOR CARE SERVICES IN CHICAGOLAND AREA

Local Franchise Owner Jeffrey Jaunich Adds New Territory Serving New Lenox, Illinois

ROCKLIN, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of in-home senior care and assisted living referral services in the United States, today announced the expansion of Always Best Care of Chicagoland into New Lenox, Illinois.

This expansion extends the company's non-medical home care, personal care, companionship, and specialized senior support services throughout Will County and the Southwest Chicago suburbs, including New Lenox, Mokena, Homewood, Flossmoor, Frankfort and neighboring communities.

Who Is Expanding Senior Care Services in Chicagoland?

Jeffrey Jaunich, franchise owner of Always Best Care of Chicagoland, leads the expansion. Jaunich spent 25+ years in the financial services industry before transitioning into senior care after supporting his father through the challenges of dementia. His experience caring for a loved one fuels his mission to help seniors age safely at home and make transitions to higher levels of care more seamless.

"Seeing the challenges my family faced during my father's journey showed me how much more could be done to support seniors in their homes and make transitions to higher levels of care as smooth as possible," said Jaunich. "This expansion allows us to bring our comprehensive, family-centered approach to even more seniors in New Lenox and the surrounding communities. With Silver Cross Hospital right here in the area, we're in a stronger position than ever to support patients returning home and ensure they receive the consistent, compassionate care they need to maintain independence and dignity for as long as possible."

What Services Does Always Best Care Provide in New Lenox and the Chicagoland Area?

Always Best Care offers a broad range of in-home senior care services, designed to support adults aging in place:

In-Home Personal Care Services

Bathing, dressing, grooming

Mobility support and fall prevention

Medication reminders

Transportation to appointments

Light housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation

Companionship and social engagement

Specialized Care Programs

Dementia and Alzheimer's support

Respite care for family caregivers

Post-hospitalization and transitional care

Health and safety monitoring technologies

Assisted Living Referral Services

Always Best Care also helps families evaluate and choose assisted living communities when home care is no longer sufficient, at no cost to the family.

Why Is This Expansion Significant for New Lenox and the Chicago South Suburbs?

Illinois continues to see rapid growth in its 65+ population, especially in communities like New Lenox and the surrounding suburbs. Demand for in-home senior care, dementia support, transitional care, and aging-in-place services continues to rise.

With this expansion, Always Best Care of Chicagoland now operates fully within the service territory of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, a major and rapidly growing healthcare system serving the region. This alignment enables the agency to collaborate directly with Silver Cross care teams, support hospital referrals, assist patients returning home after hospitalization, and strengthen continuity-of-care for seniors across the South Suburbs.

Families in New Lenox, Mokena, Homewood, Flossmoor, Frankfort, and neighboring municipalities now have expanded access to:

Local, compassionate caregiving teams

Reliable home care services for aging adults

Trusted guidance for assisted living and long-term care planning

What Makes Jeffrey Jaunich's Always Best Care Team Unique?

Jaunich's operation is built on the values of care, compassion, and respect he learned growing up in a large family where elders were deeply honored. His firsthand experience navigating dementia care gives him a personal understanding of what families need during difficult transitions.

His leadership has already produced strong results in DuPage County and throughout the Chicago South Suburbs, building caregiving teams known for reliability, empathy, and exceptional support for seniors and their families.

What Does Leadership Say About the Expansion?

Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care, praised the expansion and Jaunich's proven leadership:

"Jeffrey is a proven, multi-unit owner whose leadership, experience, and deep commitment to seniors make him the perfect choice to expand Always Best Care's services into New Lenox. His track record in DuPage County and the Chicago South Suburbs demonstrates his ability to build teams grounded in care, compassion, and respect for every client."

