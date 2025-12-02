Always Best Care Expands Senior Care Services in North Tampa and Tarpon Springs

Healthcare leader Sherry Franklin acquires existing franchise to serve families in Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, announces that Sherry Franklin has acquired the company's North Tampa/Tarpon Springs franchise. Operating from offices in Tarpon Tower and Westchase Town Center, Franklin and her team provide comprehensive senior care services across North Tampa Bay, Clearwater, Pinellas County, Hillsborough County and Pasco County.

Who Is Sherry Franklin?

Franklin is an experienced healthcare executive with over 35 years of leadership in preventive health, corporate wellness, pediatric therapy, and home-based care. She has a B.S. in Exercise Physiology and Nutrition and has managed large-scale healthcare operations and several private care companies.

Franklin resides in Clearwater Beach. Her daughter Arianna joins her as a Senior Care Advocate, supporting client engagement and community outreach.

What Services Does Always Best Care Provide in Tampa?

Always Best Care of North Tampa Bay delivers customized in-home care and assisted living referral services that help seniors age safely and comfortably at home.

Core services include:

Personal care: bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, and mobility assistance

Companionship and homemaker support: meal preparation, light housekeeping, errands, and transportation

Medication reminders and respite care for family caregivers

Specialized programs: dementia and Alzheimer's care, balance tracking, remote patient monitoring, and Always In Touch telephone reassurance

Families searching "senior care near me" or "best home care for elderly in North Tampa" will find Always Best Care that offers trusted, locally managed support backed by a national network.

Why Tampa and Tarpon Springs?

Florida has the highest per-capita senior population in the United States, and Tampa Bay continues to rank among the fastest-growing retirement regions, with nearly 24% of residents aged 65 and older. The area also includes one of the state's largest veteran populations, highlighting the need for accessible, compassionate veteran senior care services.

"This community is special. It's vibrant, family-oriented, and full of people who want to stay independent as they age," said Franklin. "After years in healthcare leadership, I wanted to use my experience to directly impact families in my own neighborhood. Always Best Care gives us the resources and flexibility to provide that high-touch, personalized care seniors deserve."

What's Next for Always Best Care of North Tampa Bay?

Franklin plans to expand partnerships with local hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and veterans' organizations. Her focus is on building a highly trained caregiver team and increasing awareness of the benefits of aging in place for families in North Tampa Bay.

"We want families to know that quality home care is available right here in their community," Franklin added. "Our mission is to support seniors with dignity, compassion, and consistent excellence."

Sherry's leadership reflects the kind of local dedication and client-centered approach that has made Always Best Care a trusted name in senior care for nearly three decades.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sherry Franklin to the Always Best Care family," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Her impressive healthcare background and passion for improving the lives of others make her an ideal leader for the North Tampa Bay market. Sherry brings not only deep operational experience, but also a personal commitment to helping families find trusted, compassionate care. We're confident she will strengthen our presence across North Tampa and set the standard for quality home care in Florida."

For more information about Always Best Care of North Tampa, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/north-tampa/. For more information about Always Best Care of Tarpon Springs, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/tarponpalm. To schedule a care consultation, call 727-935-1948.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

Tidehouse Agency

919-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care