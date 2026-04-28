ALWAYS BEST CARE EXPANDS SENIOR CARE SERVICES WITH NEW LOCATION IN CINCINNATI

New Office Brings Compassionate In-Home Care and Senior Living Support to Families

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home senior care and assisted living referral services, today announced the opening of its newest franchise in East Cincinnati, Ohio. Owned and operated by franchisee Sam Bernard, the new office is located at 11804 Conrey Road, Suite 275, and is dedicated to bringing trusted senior care services to families throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

Always Best Care of East Cincinnati provides non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services designed to help older adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their homes while giving families peace of mind. To celebrate the grand opening, the agency will be hosting a ribbon cutting on April 30 at 12 p.m.

Bringing Personalized Senior Care to a Growing Community

Sam chose to open his business in the Cincinnati area after recognizing the growing demand for high-quality senior care services across the region. As a popular retirement destination for the tri-state area, Cincinnati continues to see an increasing need for trusted care providers who can support aging adults and their families.

"Cincinnati is a city where many families choose to stay and build their lives for generations, and I want to be part of the solution that allows them to age comfortably in their own homes," said Sam Bernard. "When I think about the legacy I want to build over the next 30 or 40 years, it's about making a positive impact in the community by helping seniors maintain independence and dignity while receiving the care they deserve."

Experienced Leadership and a Commitment to Quality Care

Sam brings a diverse professional background in real estate, development, and business leadership to his role as franchise owner. Prior to launching Always Best Care of East Cincinnati, he worked as a realtor and developer, gaining experience managing operations, meeting performance goals, and leading teams. He also holds a master's degree in public administration with a concentration in Budget and Public Finance from George Washington University and a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in Strategic Communications from Gustavus Adolphus College.

Sam's focus is on building a strong team of caregivers and creating a supportive workplace culture that prioritizes both employee satisfaction and exceptional client care. The agency already has some quality caregivers and a care manager on staff, with plans to expand the team by the end of 2026.

"Our focus is always on the quality of care we provide and creating an excellent environment for our caregivers," Sam Bernard said. "When you invest in your team and put clients first, growth naturally follows."

"Sam Bernard exemplifies the passion and commitment that define the Always Best Care network," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "His dedication to client-centered care and his desire to make a meaningful difference in the Cincinnati community reflect exactly what our brand stands for. We're excited to support Sam as he brings Always Best Care's services to more families throughout the region."

Senior Care Services Available in East Cincinnati

Always Best Care of East Cincinnati offers a comprehensive range of senior care services, including:

Non-medical in-home personal care

Assistance with bathing, dressing, and grooming

Mobility support and fall prevention

Medication reminders

Transportation to appointments and errands

Light housekeeping, laundry, and meal preparation

Companionship and social engagement

Dementia and Alzheimer's care

Respite care for family caregivers

Post-hospitalization and transitional care

Senior living and assisted living referral services

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 30 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

For more information regarding Always Best Care Senior Services, please visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

Local Service Information Always Best Care of East Cincinnati

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

Tidehouse Agency

919-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care