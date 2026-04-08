Always Best Care Franchisee Samantha Loy Expands Across North Carolina with Strategic Acquisitions and Growth

Multi-Unit Owner Now Serves Communities Across the Triad, the Triangle and the Piedmont

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading provider of non-medical in-home senior care and assisted living referral services, announces a significant expansion by franchisee Samantha Loy, who has broadened her operations across North Carolina through both market growth and the acquisition of additional territories.

Loy has expanded into the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets while also acquiring ownership of established Always Best Care locations in Winston-Salem and Concord, previously operated by her mother. This strategic move strengthens continuity of care for existing clients and caregivers while extending Loy's leadership across key regions in the state.

With this expansion, Loy now oversees a growing network of locations serving Burlington, Greensboro, Chapel Hill-Durham, Winston-Salem, Concord, and Greater Charlotte, further positioning her as one of the brand's leading multi-unit franchise owners.

This growth builds on Loy's continued success across North Carolina, where she leads a team of more than 500 employees delivering personalized care solutions designed to help seniors age safely and comfortably at home.

Proven Leadership Driving Growth and Continuity of Care

Loy's journey in senior care began in her teens when she interned at an Always Best Care franchise owned by her mother. At the age of 29, she stepped into a leadership role within the business, building a strong foundation in both operations and compassionate care delivery.

Her recent acquisition of the Winston-Salem and Concord territories represents a natural next step, bringing those established locations under her leadership to ensure a seamless transition for clients, families, and caregivers who already rely on Always Best Care services.

"Expanding our operations while maintaining continuity of care was incredibly important to me," said Loy. "These communities have trusted Always Best Care for years, and we're committed to supporting our existing clients and caregivers while continuing to grow and serve even more families across North Carolina."

Since launching her own Always Best Care franchise, Loy has doubled revenue over the past five years while steadily expanding her geographic reach across multiple markets.

In recognition of her leadership and impact, Loy was recently named to The Business Journal's 2026 Class of 40 Under 40 and is the youngest recipient of Always Best Care's Franchisee of the Year award.

Beyond business growth, Loy has demonstrated a deep commitment to her community, helping more than 100 veterans access essential care services through the Veterans Administration and other local programs.

Meeting Growing Demand for Senior Care Across North Carolina

North Carolina is experiencing a significant shift in its population. Residents aged 65 and older are projected to reach 2.8 million by 2042, and by 2031, older adults will outnumber children under 18. This demographic trend is driving increased demand for reliable, in-home care services across both urban and suburban communities.

Loy's expanded territory allows Always Best Care to meet that need at a larger scale while maintaining a localized, relationship-driven approach to care.

"We're seeing more families looking for flexible care options that allow their loved ones to remain at home," Loy added. "By expanding into Charlotte and bringing together these established territories in Concord and Winston Salem, we're able to provide consistent, high-quality care across a much broader region."

Senior Care Services Available Across Expanded Territories

Across all locations, Always Best Care offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

Non-medical in-home personal care

Assistance with bathing, dressing, and grooming

Mobility support and fall prevention

Medication reminders

Transportation to appointments and errands

Light housekeeping, laundry, and meal preparation

Companionship and social engagement

Dementia and Alzheimer's care

Respite care for family caregivers

Post-hospitalization and transitional care

Skilled home health services

Senior living and assisted living referral services

"Franchisees like Samantha Loy exemplify the strength of the Always Best Care system," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Her ability to scale thoughtfully, through both expansion and acquisition, while maintaining a strong commitment to clients and caregivers is exactly what drives long-term success in this industry. We're proud to support her continued growth across the great state of North Carolina."

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 30 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

CONTACT:

Tammy Delgado

Tidehouse Agency

919-459-7147

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care