ALWAYS BEST CARE GROWTH IN MULTIPLE STATES FUELED BY EXISTING FRANCHISE OWNERS EXPANDING TERRITORIES

-Leading Senior Care Franchise System Signs Three New Territory Agreements with Long-Time Owners,

Growing Service Areas in Alabama, Maryland and North Carolina -

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that three franchise owners in Alabama, Maryland and North Carolina have expanded their territories, growing existing coverage areas to help even more families. These entrepreneurs have been serving seniors in their communities for many years and are seizing an opportunity to reinvest in the Always Best Care brand as demand for non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services surges across the country.

"Always Best Care franchise owners are passionate about helping people maintain a safe, independent and dignified lifestyle throughout the various transitions of life," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "These motivated professionals who have chosen to grow with us also stand out in their communities for the continuum of care they provide, from exceptional in-home care to helping with senior living referrals when that time comes. We are thrilled to see them expand their businesses and continue to capitalize on the multiple revenue streams available to them as franchise owners in our system."

The franchise owners who have recently signed for additional territories with Always Best Care include:

Always Best Care of Birmingham, Alabama, has been serving the area since 2013 with Jennifer Mancuso at the helm. After many years as a senior manager with leading clinical and health management service companies, she was ready for a new chapter. Her franchise location is the only homecare company in Alabama accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Healthcare (ACHC) for companion and aide services. Mancuso added an additional territory to serve five more cities in her area. She and her team are now available to help families in Hoover, Homewood, Lake Purdy, Shoal Creek and Indian Springs Village.

Robin Henoch has owned Always Best Care of Rockville in Maryland since November 2014, when she ended a 24-year career with an investment consulting firm and pursued her passion of helping others. Throughout her career in senior care, she has become a leader in the community. Henoch received the Debra Levy Humanitarian award for working above and beyond to enrich and improve the lives of Montgomery County seniors. She was also featured in Montgomery Magazine as a Woman of Strength. By widening her service area, she and her team now service all of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Always Best Care of Winston-Salem co-owner Joanne Pizzuto had over 25 years of experience working with seniors in a variety of assisted living community and long-term care facility settings before opening her first Always Best Care office in North Carolina in 2011. In 2021, she brought the business to the greater Winston-Salem market. She now has 19 new cities, with the newest expansion adding Lexington, King, Rural Hall, Advance, Mocksville and Thomasville to the list of cities she serves.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 250 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Franchise opportunities are available in many new territories for individuals interested in leveraging Always Best Care's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. Markets open for development include key cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Southern California, Oregon and Washington state. For more information on available territories and franchising with Always Best Care, contact Sean Hart at [email protected], call 916-545-2786 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/franchising/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care