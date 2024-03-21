ALWAYS BEST CARE NOW SERVING SENIORS IN WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA

Senior Care Franchise Owner Expands His Territory, Opening Second Office to Meet Growing Demand for In-Home Care

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that franchise owner Shawn Cothran has opened a second location to meet the demand of a growing senior population in North Carolina. Cothran acquired Always Best Care of Wake Forest-North Raleigh in October 2022, providing non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services throughout Wake County. A little over a year later, he has expanded his territory, opening Always Best Care of Wilmington. He and his team of local caregivers now assist seniors throughout Leland and the surrounding communities, including Southport, Rocky Point, Hampstead, Carolina Beach and Castle Hayne.

"Wilmington is a beautiful area that has always held a special place in my beach-loving heart," said Shawn Cothran, owner of Always Best Care of Wilmington. "It's no wonder that retirees flock here and counties like Brunswick and New Hanover are projecting substantial growth of the 65+ population in the coming years. We have a wonderful opportunity to help these seniors age in place, continually adjusting their individualized plans to suit their needs and provide professional, compassionate care through all stages."

An Apex native, Cothran had 18 years of experience in senior care before he came to Always Best Care's Wake Forest office as an employee in 2021. His background included working in dining services and then as an executive director for several assisted living communities, giving him a valuable vantage point to truly understand the unique hospitality and service needs of seniors and their families.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 250 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Wilmington, call 910-213-3800 or visit alwaysbestcare.com/leland.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

