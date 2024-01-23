ALWAYS BEST CARE SAW SIGNIFICANT FRANCHISE GROWTH IN 2023 WITH NEW AND EXPANDED TERRITORIES

- Franchise Development Agreements with New and Existing Business Owners Propel Expansion Throughout North America for Leading Senior Services Franchise -

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that it signed 11 franchise development agreements with new and existing franchise owners in the last two quarters of 2023. This momentum capped off a year that included acquisitions and expansions in multiple states such as Texas, North Carolina, Utah and Massachusetts, as well as new locations opening in Chicago, Orlando, Florida, and Calgary, Alberta. One of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, Always Best Care has capitalized on its recent back-to-back years of double-digit sales growth and the success of current franchise owners who are reinvesting in the brand opportunity by expanding their territories.

"Always Best Care is known for our Continuum of Care, which allows franchise owners to build multiple streams of revenue by offering in-home care, senior living referral services, home health care, veterans care, and special services. These areas continue to increase along with the senior population, which predominantly wants to be able to age in place instead of being relocated to a nursing home," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "Our portfolio of technology and special care services, combined with the support of our trusted caregivers who employ these tools and resources around the clock, have fueled the company's growth and success throughout 2023 and into the new year."

New franchisees signed in the second half of 2023 include:

Tunisha and Meyahnwi Che in Cypress, Texas

Owen Fregene, Gladys and Igho Muwhen in Edmonton, Alberta

Jeremy Ming in Shalimar, Florida

in Shalimar, Sheena Wallace in Corona, California

Always Best Care local owners signing agreements to expand their territories include:

Carlos Camacho serving new territory in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Keith Carter expanding in Shreveport, Louisiana , and signing for new territory in Marshall, Texas

expanding in , and signing for new territory in Shawn Cothran serving a new territory in Wilmington, North Carolina

Robin Henoch expanding in Rockville, Maryland

Pam Puorro expanding her Ohio territory

territory Kandace Stroo opening a new Louisiana territory in Alexandria

opening a new territory in Eiso Wortelboer expanding into three new territories, with the first in Irvine, California

Franchise opportunities are available in many new territories for individuals interested in leveraging Always Best Care's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. Markets open for development include key cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Southern California, Oregon and Washington state. For more information on available territories and franchising with Always Best Care, contact Sean Hart at [email protected], call 916-545-2786 or visit https://alwaysbestcare.com/franchising/.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

