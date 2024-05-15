ALWAYS BEST CARE HELPS SENIORS KEEP ISOLATION IN CHECK WITH TELEPHONE REASSURANCE PROGRAM

"Always In Touch" Service One of Many Ways to Boost Mental Health for Seniors

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, works with thousands of individuals and their families to provide personalized care plans that allow seniors to age in place at home. During Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the company is encouraging seniors to make socialization part of their daily routine. One service that has become increasingly popular since its launch over 12 years ago is Always Best Care's complimentary telephone reassurance program, which gives the companionship of a friendly voice to seniors and disabled adults and helps combat the isolation and loneliness that can take a toll on physical, mental and emotional health.

Always in Touch offers daily check-ins or weekly socialization calls to Always Best Care clients, providing a sense of security that the senior is not alone. This may be temporary while recuperating from an illness or surgery, or it may be a more permanent situation for someone who is isolated, living alone, or in need of daily contact. Always Best Care is one of the few senior care organizations to provide this kind of program to its clients.

"Independence and the ability to age in place is a goal for many seniors, and Always Best Care provides the in-home care solutions that can help them do that. The older adults our franchise offices work with are more likely to live alone, have a chronic illness or hearing loss, or to be experiencing the loss of family and friends. All of these factors increase their risk for loneliness and social isolation, which is why it is so important to offer them opportunities for companionship," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care.

In-home caregivers provide companionship in addition to helping with activities of daily living and tasks around the house. During a caregiver visit, seniors have someone to discuss current events with them, listen to stories about grandkids or happy family memories and play games or cards. A caregiver is also able to escort seniors on errands, to the movies, or out to lunch.

In addition to hiring an in-home caregiver, other tips Always Best Care recommends for seniors to explore more social interaction and a healthier mental state include:

Seek out a relationship with neighbors who may be interested in going for a walk, taking a coffee break together or checking in on each other from time to time.

Get family visits or regular phone/video calls on the calendar so you have them to look forward to.

Volunteer for an important cause in the community. You'll have the opportunity to socialize and meet new people while helping an organization that needs your time and talent.

Join a club, attend exercise classes or pick up a new/old hobby. Mental and physical activity is key.

Arrange transportation to remove the stress or obstacle of driving where you want to go. Some senior agencies offer pick-up and drop-off services, or there may be carpool options with friends.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 250 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

