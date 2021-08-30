Always Connected Laptops

As you begin to shop for a computer, start with an always connected personal computer (ACPC) – a new generation of laptop that enables students to thrive well into the future. ACPC technology delivers cellular connectivity via 4G LTE or ultra-fast 5G networks from nearly anywhere, much like a cellphone, even when out of range of Wi-Fi.

Students of all ages can take their learning on-the-go with built-in cellular connectivity. Enhanced cellular privacy and security helps reduce the risks associated with using unsecured public Wi-Fi networks at places like coffee shops and libraries.

ACPCs are nearly synonymous with Snapdragon compute platforms, which offer superior graphics, performance, connectivity and battery life – up to multiple days of battery life on a single charge, which is twice as long as typical laptops. Cool to the touch, silent and lightweight, parents can rest assured these fanless laptops won't overheat or add excessive heft to backpacks – or noise while your student is trying to concentrate. Built-in security features safeguard passwords, log-ons and sensitive personal information, giving students and their families peace of mind. The devices also support both Windows and Chrome operating systems, so you can choose the software that works best for you and your student.

Learn more about technology to support your student's learning this school year at qualcomm.com/education-laptops.

Power Through the Day

With a footprint only slightly larger than a sheet of paper, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 uses the Snapdragon 7c compute platform to deliver more than enough processing power, battery life and connectivity to get through the school day – wherever that may be. Featuring a 13-inch screen inside a compact, low-weight frame, the 2-in-1 convertible design flips between laptop and tablet modes, ensuring students can stay connected to their data and apps for homework, notes and other school assignments. Two built-in microphones improve the quality of video calls for learners of all ages while its ultra-durable touchscreen and touchpad can withstand the rigors of everyday use of young learners.

Smart and 5G Fast

The Lenovo Flex 5G (also known as the Yoga 5G) is the world's first personal computer with lightning-fast 5G connectivity, thanks to Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform. As the ultimate laptop for on-the-go students, this slim, eye-catching 360 degree convertible 1-in-1 device includes unmatched power and efficiency capable of multiple days of use on a single charge, plus a wide and responsive 14-inch touchscreen that's perfect for higher education and other specialized programs. Equipped with 5G cellular connectivity, it combines the speed and mobility of a cellphone with the performance you'd expect from an ultra-portable laptop.

Efficient Studying for Higher Learning

Leveraging Microsoft's SQ1 and SQ2 processors, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the Microsoft Surface Pro X was designed to meet professional standards: maximum performance, productivity, connectivity and battery life, all within an ultra-thin chassis – small and lightweight enough to fit inside a wide variety of bags. The resulting 2-in-1 detachable laptop is perfect for college notetaking, combining the power of a personal computer with an edge-to-edge 13-inch touchscreen. Supporting LTE connectivity, it enables all-day battery life so you can study efficiently from virtually anywhere. Add a detachable keyboard and rechargeable self-storing Microsoft Pen to enable an easy tablet-to-laptop transition that can fuel your student's creativity.

Flexibility and Freedom

An option like Samsung's Galaxy Book Go uplifts students with cutting-edge mobility and Windows productivity. Learners using the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform-powered device can benefit from excellent power and performance, allowing them to work, connect and entertain with ultimate flexibility and freedom. Teens and college students can take advantage of the instant-on power, responsive performance and integrated camera. Plus, fan-free operation means it's as quiet as it is fast, and library-approved. Additionally, Samsung offers the 5G-enabled Galaxy Book Go 5G, using Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G.

Keep Up with Learning Needs

With modern features that both students and teachers can enjoy, the Acer Chromebook 511 is the perfect device for almost any digital or hybrid learning environment. Utilizing Snapdragon 7c compute platform and an 11.6-inch screen, this compact yet durable laptop delivers built-in 4G LTE connectivity to help protect data and provide fast, reliable access to learning apps in the cloud. It also offers up to 20 hours of battery life between charges, so students of all ages can take the classroom anywhere they're going without power interruption. Educators can also make it through lessons without looking for charging carts or vacant outlets.

