Always® Returns to Coachella in Partnership with Secret® to Debut "The Refresh Room," Reimagining the Female Festival Bathroom Experience

The P&G period care and deodorant brands partner to address period, sweat, odor, and restroom needs for female festival-goers, with Always Pocket FlexFoam and Secret's Mocktails Collection taking center stage

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always®, the #1 OBGYN recommended period care brand, is returning to Coachella 2026 in partnership with Secret®1#1 women's deodorant brand*, to debut The Refresh Room - an immersive restroom experience for the women of Coachella to refresh and reset between their favorite sets. The activation will run across both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026, in Indio, California).

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/always/9388951-en-always-returns-coachella-festival-partnership-secret-debut-refresh-room

Why the Refresh Room?

New OnePoll research**, commissioned by Always and Secret among 2,000 U.S. women, found that access to clean, sanitary restrooms ranks as the top festival priority for women (57%), with nearly two-thirds (64%) saying being on their period can negatively impact their experience. These realities - paired with the unpredictability of sweat, odor, and unexpected periods - highlight a clear need for superior protection and thoughtfully designed spaces that support women in the moment, helping them feel comfortable, confident, and able to fully show up at live events.

What is the Refresh Room?

The Refresh Room transforms the traditional festival porta-potty into a VIP-like "Porta-Party." Designed with women's real needs in mind, it turns a functional necessity into a moment to reset, prioritize comfort and cleanliness, and return to the festival feeling ready to enjoy every set.

"Having experienced Coachella firsthand, I've seen how bathrooms become so much more than a quick stop - they turn into shared spaces of girlhood. They're where women pause to refresh, debrief, and look out for one another, whether that's offering a moment of reassurance or a pad when a period catches you off guard. That's what makes bringing the Refresh Room to Coachella feel so meaningful - creating a space that reflects that same sense of care, with Always Pocket FlexFoam on hand to help women feel comfortable and confident all weekend long," said Leah Mahoney, Brand Director of Always.

Product Innovation and Superior Protection

The experience brings together superior product innovation and protection from both Always x Secret:

Always Pocket FlexFoam offers full-size period protection in a tiny pack that fits #AlwaysInMyPocket, with up to zero leaks, zero feel, and zero bunching.

offers full-size period protection in a tiny pack that fits #AlwaysInMyPocket, with up to zero leaks, zero feel, and zero bunching. Secret Mocktails, a limited-edition collection of antiperspirant deodorants available in four scents, delivers 72-hour sweat and odor protection to help women stay #FresherUnderFestivalPressure.

"We want women to be making unforgettable memories at Coachella – without having to worry about sweat or odor messing up the vibes. By joining forces with Always to create The Refresh Room, we address a very real festival frustration and help women stay fresh and confident from AM to afterparty with Secret's Mocktails collection," said Jennifer Wormington, Brand Director of Secret.

FAQ

Why are Always® and Secret® activating at Coachella?

Always, the #1 OBGYN recommended period care brand, and Secret, the #1 women's deodorant brand*, identified a shared consumer need at festivals: discomfort, worry, and lack of confidence tied to bathroom experiences. By partnering at Coachella, the brands are providing a real solution designed specifically for women in high-energy, real-life festival environments, addressing both functional needs like period protection, sweat, and odor, and emotional confidence.

What can I expect at The Refresh Room?

Presented by Always Pocket FlexFoam x Secret Mocktails, The Refresh Room transforms the traditional festival bathroom into a VIP-like, confidence-first "Porta-Party." Festivalgoers can skip the bathroom line, relax in a comfortable lounge space, stay hydrated, and sample Always and Secret products designed to deliver up to zero leaks and 72-hour freshness respectively. More than a place to recharge, the space champions girlhood by bringing comfort, care, and community together so women can reconnect, lift each other up, and return to the festival feeling confident and carefree.

What products are featured in The Refresh Room?

Always Pocket FlexFoam offers a full-size FlexFoam pad that comes in a tiny pack that fits #AlwaysInMyPocket with up to zero leaks, zero feel, and zero bunching. Secret's Mocktails Collection features full-size deodorant sticks in four tropical-inspired scents - Berry Passionate, Mango Tango, Lime It Up and Pineapple Paradise - delivering up to 72-hour sweat and odor protection to keep women #FresherUnderFestivalPressure.

Why are Always and Secret launching The Refresh Room?

New research** shows that restroom access, cleanliness, and personal care concerns impact women's festival experience. Many women report anxiety around sweat, body odor, and unexpected periods as these kinds of events. The Refresh Room addresses these challenges head-on by combining practical support with confidence-boosting amenities, creating a festival bathroom experience built for women's real needs.

Who is The Refresh Room designed for?

The Refresh Room is designed with Gen Z and Millennial women in mind, providing practical solutions for period, sweat, and odor protection, while also offering moments of self-care and confidence throughout the festival day.

What are the biggest considerations for women at music festivals?

Bathroom access and cleanliness are top considerations, with 57% of women citing restroom conditions as their main issue. The data** also found roughly 1 in 5 female festival-goers say body odor (22%) and being on their period or getting it unexpectedly (19%) are things they dread dealing with at music festivals, while 64% say being on their period at a festival negatively affects their overall experience and enjoyment of a festival (One Poll, 2026)2.

Availability & Media Contacts

Both Always Pocket FlexFoam and the Secret Mocktails Collection are available for purchase at all major retailers.

Visit www.always.com to learn more about Always Pocket FlexFoam, and www.secret.com for more information on Secret Mocktails Collection.

About Always®

Always®, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences, with a commitment to safety, quality, and performance. For over 40 years, Always has been supporting women in every phase of their lives. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

About Secret®

Secret® was the first deodorant brand designed specifically for women. For more than 60 years, Secret® has supported women as they navigate the changes of womanhood – from puberty to menopause – with trusted products that provide superior odor and wetness protection while being gentle on skin. As the #1 Clinical Antiperspirant Brand, Secret® is committed to helping women stay Fresher Under Pressure with high-performance formulas that work as hard as they do. For more information, visit Secret.com and follow @SecretDeodorant on Instagram and TikTok.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

SOURCE Always