alwaysAI and OpenNCC Alliance Accelerates Edge-AI Deployments of Computer Vision Applications

OpenNCC is a production-grade camera with an integrated Intel ® MyriadX vision processing unit (VPU). With alwaysAI on OpenNCC, companies and developers can take their computer vision projects to a production environment in a single step, making it easier to deploy computer vision applications to the edge.

Developers will now be able to select and deploy OpenNCC-specific models and application templates. They can then tailor their models using the alwaysAI Model Training Toolkit with the production-quality data generated from the OpenNCC appliance. This greatly speeds-up time to solution deployment and reduces the risk of project failure. In short, alwaysAI and Eyecloud.AI have assembled a complete hardware and software solution to get you into production now and at a great value.

The alwaysAI platform supports rapid prototyping with a robust model catalog and Model Training Toolkit, and application templates for all core computer vision primitives including person detection, object detection, human pose estimation and semantic segmentation. These capabilities can be leveraged to deliver real-time insights and analytics in industries such as:

Retail : Shopper movement and dwell time, checkout conversion, store density and mask detection

: Shopper movement and dwell time, checkout conversion, store density and mask detection Manufacturing/Robotics: Floor inventory status, worker movement, part picking accuracy and object avoidance

Floor inventory status, worker movement, part picking accuracy and object avoidance Health & Safety : Behavioral monitoring, fall detection, hard hat and PPE compliance

: Behavioral monitoring, fall detection, hard hat and PPE compliance Smart Cities: Public space security, bicycle or pedestrian detection and parking space availability detection

"It has simply been too complex to develop computer vision applications and deploy them into production on the edge", said Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI. "Now, with the alwaysAI and OpenNCC partnership, developers can accelerate deployment of AI applications such as smart healthcare monitoring, retail video analytics or face mask detection."

"OpenNCC is an open AI vision appliance that eliminates vision system hardware complexities and accelerates field testing. Now with the alwaysAI partnership, developers can prototype and deploy vision-based products faster and more effectively", said Po Yuan, CEO of EyeCloud.

We now offer a comprehensive bundle, the PowerPack Bundle for small to mid-sized businesses. The PowerPack includes discounts on OpenNCC camera(s), the alwaysAI development platform and Model Training Toolkit, as well as alwaysAI professional setup services and dedicated support. Please visit www.alwaysai.co/community/eyecloud#powerpack for more information.

And for a limited time, sign up for an alwaysAI account and receive a 30% discount on all OpenNCC cameras. Coupons will be emailed upon sign-up. Sign up for an account at www.alwaysai.co/register .

About alwaysAI

alwaysAI provides developers an easy-to-use platform to quickly build and deploy deep learning Computer Vision applications on "IoT" devices like cameras, drones, wearables, robots, and transportation units. The goal of alwaysAI is giving devices 'intelligent sight' and enable them to autonomously make smart decisions in real-time.

About OpenNCC

EyeCloud.AI is the leading supplier of open AI vision appliances. They deliver faster development and production of edge-AI vision cameras for companies innovating with computer vision. They also provide white-label design/manufacturing services for custom edge-AI camera products.

