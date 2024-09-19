alwaysAI Partners with Becker Mining Systems to Revolutionize the Mining Industry with Cutting-Edge Vision AI Solutions

SAN DIEGO and SAARBRÜCKEN, Saarland, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- alwaysAI, a trailblazer in Vision AI technology and Becker Mining Systems, a renowned leader in mining solutions and technologies are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to transform the mining industry's value chain, significantly enhancing productivity, safety, and operational efficiency.

Together they will develop advanced computer vision (CV) applications that will address challenges such as restricted area monitoring, personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance, equipment utilization monitoring, and more. By automating critical processes and providing real-time monitoring, the CV applications aim to reduce reliance on manual supervision. This leads to greater efficiency, cost reduction, increased revenue, and valuable data-driven analytics for mines.

Possible Use Cases Include:

Continuously monitor the health of your conveyor belt in extension of Becker Mining Systems' Belt Rip Detection System (BRS4.0) in order to detect wear, cracks, or other damage at an early stage. Exclusion zones can also be monitored to ensure that no unauthorized personnel enter dangerous areas. Real-time alerts enable proactive intervention and minimize downtime.

Optimize Cage Usage and Minimize Delays with Utilization Tracking: Track the movement of personnel and equipment through the cage/lift system. Unauthorized or inefficient use is flagged to prevent delays and maintain smooth operations of mine processes.

Increase safety with automated tracking and collision avoidance: Monitor PPE specifications and track the movements of personnel and vehicles in real time. Thanks to Becker Mining System' tagging & tracking solution and Proximity Detection System (PDS4.0), the risk of accidents is minimized. Real-time alerts enabled by computer vision allow for quick intervention in the event of violations or dangerous situations.

Safeguard Critical Areas with Zone-Based Monitoring and Alerts: Monitor restricted and authorized zones within the mine in conjunction with Becker Mining Systems' location technology, triggering alerts for unauthorized entry or prolonged activity. Enhance safety protocols by tracking personnel movements in both restricted and routine work areas.

"We're excited to partner with Becker Mining Systems, which will significantly enhance worker safety, reduce mechanical failures, and enhance operations in mines," said Marty Beard, CEO of alwaysAI. "Our computer vision solutions are designed to provide real-time insights and alerts that reduce risks and improve operational efficiency, especially in high-risk environments like mining."

"This partnership with alwaysAI allows us to bring powerful computer vision applications to our customers," said Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Wegener, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Becker Mining Systems AG. "By integrating this cutting-edge technology into mines, we can help minimize risks and reduce machine downtime while boosting overall performance."

alwaysAI and Becker Mining Systems will jointly develop and deploy computer vision applications. In addition Becker Mining Systems oversees the installation of on-site infrastructure, including cameras and edge devices. The applications integrate seamlessly with Becker Mining Systems' existing infrastructure. This partnership will reshape the future of mining.

About Becker Mining Systems

Becker Mining Systems is the only worldwide supplier of complete energy, automation, communication, transportation and infrastructure technology for the mining industry. It is one of the technology leaders in its markets. The products can be used in all mining operations, and fulfill even the highest demands for use in explosive atmospheres. For more information please contact:

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® offers world-class, customizable computer vision solutions that provide the real-time, actionable data needed to help businesses across all industries improve their operations.

