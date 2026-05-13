Always.bank Launches a Digital Community Banking Experience Focused on Small Businesses; Powered by Linker Finance

Bringing together small business banking and advisory solutions in one seamless digital platform

PASADENA, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Always.bank, a digital bank powered by 22nd State Banking Company, today announced the launch of its digital banking experience powered by Linker Finance. Built to serve entrepreneurs and small businesses, Always.bank combines modern digital banking with advisor-led support and relationship-driven service. The platform is designed for customers who expect seamless digital access while still valuing trusted financial guidance from real people.

The launch begins with high yield savings accounts and CDs, providing customers with a modern, fully branded digital banking experience supported by Linker's platform. An expansion in business banking capabilities is expected in summer 2026. This will allow Always.bank to further support entrepreneurs, small businesses and commercial customers through integrated onboarding, treasury management, payments, lending and relationship management tools.

Linker Finance provides the technology foundation behind the launch, including deposit account opening, commercial onboarding, treasury and payments functionality, CRM tools for bankers and back-office teams, and fully branded mobile and online banking experiences. The platform integrates in real time with leading core providers, including CSI, and connects to a broad ecosystem of third-party services for automated KYC/KYB, intelligent fraud detection, money movement, payments and analytics. This modular approach helps community banks deploy faster, reduce operational effort and expand capabilities without requiring a core conversion.

Always.bank is building a digital-first banking experience for customers who want convenience, speed and accessibility without giving up human support. Its broader vision brings together personal banking, business banking, savings, lending solutions, and more. With Linker Finance as its technology partner, Always.bank is laying the foundation for a national banking experience that combines modern digital tools with the personal service community banks are known for.

"At Always.bank, our vision is to build an advisor-led bank for small businesses that combines the convenience of modern digital banking with the trust and guidance of a true financial partner," said Steve Smith, CEO of 22nd State Banking Company. "Linker Finance provides the technology infrastructure that allows us to create a seamless experience across banking, onboarding, payments and future business services while keeping relationships at the center of everything we do."

"Steve and his team aren't just launching a digital bank, they're building a national community banking experience for ambitious Americans growing businesses, building families, and managing their financial lives in a digital world," said Jorge Garcia, CEO and Founder of Linker Finance. "Always.bank represents the kind of bold vision community banking needs, and Linker Finance is proud to provide the technology foundation, starting with retail banking today and a full business banking suite launching this summer."

Always.bank is building a digital-first banking experience for customers who want convenience, speed and accessibility without giving up human support. Its broader vision brings together personal banking, business banking, savings, lending solutions, and more. With Linker Finance as its technology partner, Always.bank is laying the foundation for a national banking experience that combines modern digital tools with the personal service community banks are known for.

About Always.bank

Always.bank is a digital bank powered by 22nd State Banking Company, built to serve entrepreneurs and small businesses through advisor-led banking. Combining modern digital access with real human guidance, Always.bank delivers banking, savings and lending solutions designed to help customers grow with confidence.

Media Contact

Drew Smith, CMO

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About Linker Finance

Linker Finance is a modular platform that helps community banks grow deposits, streamline commercial onboarding and deliver modern retail and business banking experiences. The Unified Platform includes deposit account opening, business banking workflows, CRM tools, payments and treasury capabilities, and white-label mobile and online customer experiences. For more information, For more information, visit linkerfinance.com

Media Contact

Linker Finance

[email protected]

SOURCE Linker Finance